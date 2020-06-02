The Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society is one of the recipients of a $20,000 donation for anti-violence workers’ PPE. (Pexels)

PPE donation reaches Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society

Ending Violence Association of BC received a $20,000 donation for personal protective equipment

A Lower Mainland union has donated money to Ending Violence Association of BC (EVA BC) for personal protective equipment for anti-violence workers across the province.

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 1518 donated $20,000 so the association can purchase and distribute PPE to frontline workers.

The Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society (COEFS) is one of the recipients of the generous donation.

EVA BC executive director Tracy Porteous said they wanted to acknowledge the union as an ally.

“The PPE that we purchased and will distribute as a result of this donation will make a huge difference in helping our frontline workers stay safe as they support victims and survivors,” she said.

COEFS executive director Michelle Novakowski said keeping their workers safe during the pandemic is a top priority.

“The PPE that we receive from this donation will help both our staff and clients feel less stress and anxiety during the pandemic, especially the victims and survivors who are isolated and living in fear,” she said.

EVA BC is a provincial association that supports over 300 anti-violence programs and cross-sector initiatives across the province that respond to sexual and domestic violence, child abuse, and criminal and sexual harassment.

READ: Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry among recipients of phones for vulnerable women

READ: Elizabeth Fry, Kelowna Women’s Shelter collaborate on COVID-19 response campaign

