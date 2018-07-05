Contributed

Practice is over, the main events for Big White’s new Slopestyle event is today

After a day of practice, the athletes are ready to compete

After the first day of practice for the Big White Invitational Slopestyle, the athletes are ready to gear up for the main events.

The Big White Invitational Slopestyle is the only North American Gold Level event on the FMB World Tour Calendar for the 2018 season. It’s also the last chance for the pro-riders to qualify for Joyride at Crankworx Whistler in August and a chance to ride next to some of the best in the world for the amateurs.

The event is hosted by local athlete Tom van Steenbergen. Practice for both Gold and Bronze level athletes began at 8:00am this morning under bright blue skies. Athletes spent the day getting comfortable on the features and warming up after travelling from all over North America and Europe.

The Bronze Open event kicks things off at 3:30 p.m. on a separate course today. There are four wildcard spots up for grabs for the gold qualifiers Friday where they will compete with 25 of the top ranked FMB riders to secure one of 15 spots in the Gold Event finals Saturday.

There will be beer gardens, food trucks, music, expo, demos, a special screening of North of Nightfall under the stars Friday and the official After Party at Session’s Taphouse & Grill Saturday. For more information check out the event schedule.

After a day of practice, the athletes are ready to compete

