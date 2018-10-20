Lisa Helps at her election party headquarters after the polls closed in Victoria. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Prank pizzas delivered to B.C. mayor on election night

The fake orders happened throughout Victoria mayor’s re-election campaign

A stack of pizzas were delivered to Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps’ campaign celebration on Saturday night, but they didn’t taste like victory, despite her winning re-election.

The pizzas were part of a series of prank deliveries made to Helps’ office throughout the campaign.

“It sounds kind of funny but it’s actually unfortunate,” said Alex McGowen, Helps’ campaign manager. “Of course they’re unpaid, and so local small businesses pretty much needed to shut down for an hour to make them.”

The prank happened about six times throughout the campaign, including at Helps’ campaign launch, at the office opening, and a few times in between.

UPDATE: Lisa Helps re-elected as Mayor of Victoria

“It’s a really cruel prank to play on small businesses, and apparently this is the type of thing some people choose to do,” McGowen said.

The pizzas came from an assortment of shops, including Superior Pizza in James Bay.

ALSO READ: Mayoral Results from across B.C.

Helps and her campaigners turned the deliveries away each time.

Helps acknowleged the pranks had happened, but did not wish to address the issue on the night of her victory party.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
MLA to become Nanaimo’s next mayor, could weaken NDP’s grasp on power

Just Posted

The Valley Votes: Your election results

The results are in from the 2018 municipal election.

Fire destroys travel trailer in West Kelowna

Fire crews were called a blaze just after 5 p.m. Saturday

Injured hiker reported near West Kelowna

COSAR is responding to reports of an injured hiker at Blue Grouse Mountain

Team Canada gold medal winners for first time in world curling championship

Team Canada earned gold in Kelowna at the 2018 Winn Rentals World Mixed Curling Championship

Apples the star fruit of the Kelowna farmer’s market

The second annual Apple Festival was held this morning

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

Prank pizzas delivered to B.C. mayor on election night

The fake orders happened throughout Victoria mayor’s re-election campaign

MLA to become Nanaimo’s next mayor, could weaken NDP’s grasp on power

Leonard Krog’s win will trigger a byelection when he gives up his provincial seat

Horvat nets OT winner as Canucks beat Bruins 2-1

Young Vancouver star had spirited scrap earlier in contest

B.C. passenger caught smoking weed in a car issued $230 fine

Saanich police did a field sobriety test on the driver and deemed it safe for him to drive

Payette invites critics to ‘come and spend a few days’ with her

Governor General Julie Payette made her first official to B.C. back in March

Letter: Get the facts on homeless in Kelowna

During the Journey Home process, all task force members agreed the strategy must be evidence based

More pot stores expected in B.C. in coming ‘weeks and months’: attorney general

Attorney General David Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth visited the new BC Cannabis Store in the province’s Interior

Letter: Get the facts on cannabis legalization for our kids

“Safe kids” are necessarily safe when pot is legalized

Most Read