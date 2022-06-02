In June 2021, Anthony Graham (left) was charged with first degree murder along with Wade Cudmore (right) in the killings of the Fryer brothers whose bodies were found in Naramata a month prior on May 10. Graham has been at large since the murders. (RCMP handouts)

In June 2021, Anthony Graham (left) was charged with first degree murder along with Wade Cudmore (right) in the killings of the Fryer brothers whose bodies were found in Naramata a month prior on May 10. Graham has been at large since the murders. (RCMP handouts)

Pre-trial conference for Penticton man charged in murder of Kamloops brothers

Four days in September set aside for the pre-trial for Wade Cudmore

Four days have been set aside for the pre-trial conference of Penticton’s Wade Cudmore who is charged with the first degree murder of two brothers found dead in Naramata last May.

Sept. 26 is the start date for the pre-trial which will look at the evidence in the case to see if it can go to trial.

Cudmore along with 35-year-old Anthony Graham was charged on June 18, 2021 in relation to the deaths of Kamloops brothers Erick and Carlo Fryer.

The Fryer brothers were discovered dead on May 10, 2021 on a remote logging road in Naramata.

READ MORE: 2 men charged in double homicide

Cudmore is the son of Naramata hairdresser Kathy Richardson, who was found murdered in her home one month later on June 9. There have been no arrests or information about Richardson’s murder since she was found by police.

It was in June that Cudmore was arrested.

RCMP continue to search for Graham who remains at large and was the subject of a missing person release by Prince George RCMP who failed to mention that he was wanted for two murders in Penticton.

READ MORE: RCMP ask for help finding missing man, don’t mention he’s wanted in a Penticton double murder

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Court

Previous story
UBC Okanagan students save fellow classmate’s life
Next story
Musicians raise $104K for Princeton flood relief at 12-hour Legion event

Just Posted

A gun recently seized by the B.C. CFSEU-BC. (Submitted)
Drugs, guns, cash seized off of Kelowna streets

Appelt Developments and Wexford Developments revised building for 350 Doyle Ave. (Conceptual rendering/Zeidler Architecture)
Kelowna tower redesign not a ‘bait-and-switch’: developer

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)
Play Ball: Kelowna Falcons return after over 1,000 days

UBCO student Kim Davarani hugs heart attack victim Murray Forbes. Davarani is one of several students who conducted CPR for more than 20 minutes on Forbes after he collapsed on campus on his way to class one morning. (Submitted)
UBC Okanagan students save fellow classmate’s life