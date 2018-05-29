Pregnant Kelowna teacher named victim of fatal crash

Students of Anne McClymont Elementary in Kelowna grapple with loss after death of well-loved teacher

A Kelowna woman who died in a car crash this weekend near Hope is being remembered for her kindness and the positive effect she had on countless local children.

Tayah Lloyd, 31, was a teacher at Anne McClymont Elementary. She died Saturday when, according to police, an eastbound vehicle crossed into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with the car she was in.

Lloyd was five to six months pregnant with her first child and died in the impact. Her husband, who was driving, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Her death, said a parent of one of her kindergarten students, is tragic and the children she taught, their parents and school staff alike are struggling through the loss.

“She was so lovely,” said Eyrely Webber. “She had a calm way about her, but when she told the kids ‘it’s time to go’ everyone stopped and paid attention, even though she was so gentle.”

Webber said she didn’t know Lloyd closely, but she had a first-hand view of the relationship she built with her son and other students and it was something she’ll be eternally grateful to have experienced.

“She welcomed every one of those children and their families into the classroom,” she said. “There were no children who had an issue settling in and that has a lot to do with her.”

The school is working to help students cope with the loss, which Webber pointed out, may take some time.

“(The principal) called and explained what happened and left it in our hands to talk to the children,” she said.

Her husband explained to their son that Mrs. Lloyd had been in an accident and suffered serious injuries, and she wouldn’t be coming back.

“(Her son) then went to his room and made a hand cut flower,” she said. “Then he walked into school Monday knowing she was not going to be there, and put it on her desk.”

Webber said she doesn’t know if the gravity of the situation has set in, but knows that there are grief counsellors on hand to help students and the school administration has been very supportive.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to hospital by air ambulance and is also in critical condition.

