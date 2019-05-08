Preliminary inquiry set for man accused in police-involved shooting in Kelowna

John Michael Aronson is facing multiple assault and weapons charges in connection to a police-involved shooting in the Orchard Park Mall parking lot in January. (RCMP handout)

A man charged with a plethora of assault, weapons and dangerous driving related charges after a police-involved incident in the Orchard Park Mall parking lot in January will go to a preliminary inquiry in September.

John Michael Aronson, 30, is charged in connection to a road rage incident that involved a report of an alleged assault with pepper spray on Jan. 22. Shots were fired by police.

On Jan. 23, RCMP said they arrested Aronson near the CIBC in the Orchard Park Mall parking lot in connection with the previous day’s incident.

Aronson is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a conveyance and flight from police relating to the events on Jan. 23. He also faces charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a firearm related to the Jan. 22 incident, as well as a number of driving while disqualified charges.

A preliminary inquiry to determine if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial is set for Sept. 23 in Kelowna.

READ MORE: Kelowna man in wheelchair following police-involved shooting

READ MORE: Man from Kelowna police-involved shooting ready for court

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.