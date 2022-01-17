Preliminary inquiry set for Spallumcheen shooting

Man faces second-degree murder charge in connection with September 2021 incident on Back Enderby Road

Dates for a preliminary inquiry into a shooting death in Spallumcheen have been set.

The accused, Jevon Daniel Smith, born in 1975, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Dakota Samoleski on Sept. 20, 2021.

The preliminary inquiry, to see if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial, is slated for April 5 and 6 in Vernon.

Police were called to a Spallumcheen residence at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2021 to reports of a possible shooting and a vehicle fleeing the area.

A search for the suspect’s vehicle led police to a body in 4500 block of Back Enderby Road.

Police searched by ground and air with help from the emergency response team and found the vehicle near Armstrong. A police vehicle was damaged by the suspect’s vehicle, but no one was hurt.

Samoleski, whose Facebook profile last lists him as living in Penticton, and Smith are believed to have been known to each other.

READ MORE: Spallumcheen murder matter returns to court in November

READ MORE: Fundraiser launched for victim of Spallumcheen shooting

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Courtmurder