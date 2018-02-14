Update: Kelowna West byelection numbers

Early results are coming in in the byelection to replace Christy Clark

Update: 10 p.m.

Quails’ Gate Winery owner Ben Stewart has been re-elected and will return to Victoria as the representative in Kelowna West.

With 105 of 111 ballots counted, Stewart was the runaway winner in the byelection with 56 per cent of the vote, while Shelley Cook of the NDP was second with 24 per cent. The Green party’s Robert Stupka was third with 13 per cent of the vote, the BC Conservatives’ Mark Thompson was fourth with seven per cent and Libertarian Kyle Geronazzo was fifth with less than one per cent.

Update: 9:25 a.m.

There is still plenty of ballots to report but Liberal Ben Stewart has a big lead and is looking good to regain his seat in the Kelowna West riding.

With just under half of the ballots counted, Stewart is sitting at 52 per cent of the vote and has a 1,500 vote lead on second place Shelley Cook of the NDP who has 26 per cent of the vote.

Stewart just met with the media at Quails’ Gate Winery.

Update: 9:15 p.m.

BC Liberal Ben Stewart has collected more than half of the votes counted so far in the Kelowna West byelection.

With 36 of 111 ballots reporting, Stewart has 1,759 votes leading the NDP’s Shelley Cook in second with 804 votes.

Green Party candidate Robert Stupka has garnered 444 votes while Mark Thompson of the BC Conservatives has 231 votes and Libertarian Kyle Geronazzo has 30.

Update: 9 p.m.

BC Liberal Ben Stewart has built a decent lead as the polls continue to report in the Kelowna West byelection.

Stewart has more than a 400 vote lead on NDP Shelley Cook, with 17 of 111 ballots counted with 700 votes to Cook’s 291.

Green Robert Stupka is in third with 173 votes while Mark Thompson of the BC Conservatives has 93 votes and Libertarian Kyle Geronazzo has 13

Original:

The first results are coming in in the race to replace Christy Clark in the Kelowna West riding.

With six of 111 ballot boxes reporting. Liberal Ben Stewart is off to a lead, gathering 56 per cent of the vote while NDP candidate Shelley Cook has 21 per cent of the vote.

Green candidate Robert Stupka has 17 per cent, and BC Conservative Mark Thompson has five per cent of the vote and Libertarian Kyle Geronazzo has .80 of the vote.

There were 46,853 registered voters in the Kelowna West electoral district as of January 17, 2018.

