B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks at a press conference in Vancouver on September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Premier Horgan completes throat cancer treatment, says he’s ‘feeling better every day’

B.C.’s premier was diagnosed with throat cancer in fall 2021

B.C.’s premier said he has completed his treatment course for throat cancer.

Premier Horgan tweeted out the news Monday (Jan. 17) with a Star Trek reference.

“They had the phasers on stun and my treatment is complete,” Horgan posted, thanking the health workers at BC Cancer for their work.

“A little less robust than before, but feeling better every day. See you soon!”

The premier first announced his diagnosis in early November, having undergone a throat biopsy to diagnose the cancer the week prior.

Horgan appointed Solicitor General Mike Farnworth as deputy premier to take over public appearances and any other responsibilities the premier was unable to attend to while being treated.

The premier is working remotely but is expected to make his first public appearance next month.

