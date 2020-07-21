Summerland mayor Toni Boot sits in front of Your Dollar Store with More in Summerland on July 18 and destroys bandanas bearing the Confederate flag. One of the bandanas purchased at the store had been displayed for participants in an anti-racism rally on July 16. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Premier Horgan voices support for Summerland mayor

The B.C. premier gave a shoutout to Mayor Toni Boot on social media

Summerland mayor Toni Boot continues to garner attention for her support of the Lekhi family.

B.C. premier John Horgan posted his appreciation of Boot on social media on Monday, July 20.

“After a family’s home was targeted with racist graffiti, Summerland mayor Toni Boot rallied people behind the family and stood up against racist symbols,” Horgan wrote.

“Racism is a virus. I admire Mayor Boot’s leadership in helping stomp it out and build a more inclusive B.C.”

Late in the evening of Monday, July 13, Kiran and Ramesh Lekhi heard a bang in one of the bedrooms in their home. Kiran said she found broken glass from the bedroom window. The couple found the walls of the house spray-painted with vulgar signs, as well as a swastika.

The Lekhi family has been living in Summerland since 1987 and never experienced any incidents like this until now.

“To have to witness this makes me sick, but at the same time, it is another opportunity for us to gain some understanding about where society is in respecting all people,” Mayor Boot said of the incident.

The district’s council talked about the incident and the concerns they had during the Monday, July 20 meeting.

“Mrs. Lekhi was absolutely distraught, not understanding why someone would do this to their home,” Counc. Marty Van Alphen said.

“It’s just baffling to see this in our community. This isn’t us, this isn’t Summerland. We need to be better, and this is the time to have a community conversation about this.”

READ: Summerland councillors concerned following racist graffiti incident

READ: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria police chief nabs driver in Lamborghini going 80 kilometres over speed limit
Next story
UPDATE: Missing Alberta man found

Just Posted

Westbank First Nation responds to recent uptick in COVID-19 cases

WFN’s CAO Pat Fosbery said they are concerned, but will follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s directions

Kelowna Fire Department asks residents to trim yards to prevent fires

The department also reminded residents that open burning is prohibited on public, private property

Easter Seals charity organization hosting virtual camp-out for BC residents

The virtual “Great B.C. Camp Out” on Aug. 1 is targeted for families who are missing out on camping

COVID-19: National initiative encourages Canadians to support local

Canadians are encouraged to buy local on July 25 to revive the economy

Kelowna’s Landmark District selected for new Aerospace Marketing Centre of Excellence

Burgeoning technology and aerospace sectors cited as factors for the region’s selection

BC Parks considering a day-use pass system for popular locations to avoid overcrowding

Although some parks have reopened, B.C.’s busiest parks have remained shut

Okanagan camping trip makes Delta resident $75,000 richer

Kimberly Beavan won $75,000 on a Platinum Fortunes Scratch & Win ticket

Two U.S. boaters fined after B.C. RCMP find they broke COVID rules in Canadian waters

Tourists, whale watching vessel fined for violating the Quarantine Act

Support shown from home at Vernon’s virtual Midsummer’s Eve

Unprecendented event raised more than $19,000 for art gallery

Vancouver Pride Society bans BC Liberals from annual parade after ad controversy

VPS threatened the ban last week if action wasn’t taken against Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness

B.C. catching up on COVID-19 scheduled surgery backlog

More than half of cancelled procedures made up by June

Premier Horgan voices support for Summerland mayor

The B.C. premier gave a shoutout to Mayor Toni Boot on social media

Victoria police chief nabs driver in Lamborghini going 80 kilometres over speed limit

Driver was caught going 170 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway

Not a chef: Buying local

Okanagan resident Andrew Levangie writes a new food column for Black Press Media

Most Read