The Regional District of Central Okanagan encourages everyone to put aside some time during Emergency Preparedness Week May 2-8 to become better prepared and emergency ready. (File)

The Regional District of Central Okanagan encourages everyone to put aside some time during Emergency Preparedness Week May 2-8 to become better prepared and emergency ready. (File)

Prepare for emergencies encourages Central Okanagan regional district

May 2-8 is Emergency Preparedness Week

Emergencies can happen at any time and when we least expect it.

However, there are ways to reduce the risk and impact of whatever emergency might come our way.

May 2-8 is Emergency Preparedness Week.

The Central Okanagan Emergency program encourages everyone to set aside some time during the week to become better prepared and emergency ready. This time of year, a common emergency might include high water and flooding near creeks, streams and lakes across the region. Then, as the move into the drier, summer months commences, the risk of wildfire increases.

Other potential emergencies include destructive windstorms, gas leaks, noxious fumes or structure fires that see people evacuated from their homes.

Emergency program coordinator Sandra Follack reminds everyone that a few simple steps can make the difference for families and individuals to be prepared for the range of emergencies they could face – anytime, anywhere.

• Know the risks. Although the consequences of disasters can be similar, knowing the risks specific to our community and our region can help you better prepare.

• Make a plan. It will help you and your family know what to do.

• Get an emergency kit. During an emergency, some basic supplies may be required. You may need to get by without power or tap water. Be prepared to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours in an emergency.

Visit the Regional Emergency program webpage at cordemergency.ca and click on the ‘Be Prepared’ link for information and links relating to a variety of potential emergencies. With the spring freshet underway and the upper elevation snow still to melt, any property owner that has had flooding or high water issues in the past, should have the tools and equipment to protect against possible damage.

“Experience has shown that individual preparedness goes a long way to help people cope better – both during and after a significant emergency event,” says Follack.

In the event of an emergency and activation of the Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), the latest information will be available online at cordemergency.ca and via Facebook (CORDEmergency) and Twitter (@CO_Emerg).

Central Okanagan residents are encouraged to sign up for the ‘Central Okanagan Emergencies’ email updates to receive notifications from the emergency program.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan Emergency program is coordinated by the Kelowna Fire Department on behalf of the RDCO, the cities of Kelowna and West Kelowna, districts of Lake Country and Peachland and Westbank First Nation.

READ MORE: Flood preparedness urged in Vernon

READ MORE: Emergency preparedness fund increases

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Emergency PreparednessMunicipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Flag raising at School District 83 building recognizes Secwépemc territory
Next story
Truck driver acquitted of criminal negligence in 2016 multi-vehicle Coquihalla crash

Just Posted

Michael Bonin, 20, from Alberta, was discovered deceased on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope on April 20, 2017. (Black Press Media)
One of three accused in 2017 Hope murder pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison

Joshua Fleurant pleaded guilty in a Kelowna courtroom to the second-degree murder of Michael Bonin

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Kelowna RCMP recover two alleged stolen vehicles, stolen plates after arrest

Christopher Brazeau is facing four charges related to the incident

A woman caught on camera stealing a dog at 715 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Wayne Hubbard/Contributed).
Woman caught on camera allegedly stealing dog from Kelowna yard

A Kelowna family is looking for the woman who stole their 10-year-old dog

Zopkios Brake Check on the Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5) in British Columbia. Truck driver Roy McCormack was seen entering the brake check with smoking brakes on Aug. 5, 2016, just before a multi-vehicle crash further down the road, but he was acquitted of criminal negligence by a judge in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack on May 3, 2021. (GoogleMaps)
Truck driver acquitted of criminal negligence in 2016 multi-vehicle Coquihalla crash

Judge finds Roy McCormack’s actions or inactions did not meet the threshold of criminal negligence

The Regional District of Central Okanagan encourages everyone to put aside some time during Emergency Preparedness Week May 2-8 to become better prepared and emergency ready. (File)
Prepare for emergencies encourages Central Okanagan regional district

May 2-8 is Emergency Preparedness Week

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA: NACI

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

We’d like to tell you where this lake is…but we can’t. MCG
Oh the lies that fishermen tell

There was an uncomfortable moment at a recent Princeton council meeting when… Continue reading

Paul and Jayne Graydon of Saxon Estate Winery are selling their Summerland property and are relocating their business. (Black Press file photo)
Summerland winery moves north to Peachland

Saxon Estate Winery lands and buildings have been sold

Naxolone, used to reverse opioid overdoses, is part of Interior Health’s addiction services in harm reduction. (File photo)
Interior Health offers clarification how it handles addictions services

Inpatient treatment services important part of continuum of care, says IH

Dr. Bonnie Henry B.C.’s provincial health officer, updates the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection, hospitalization decline continues

2,174 new cases identified over weekend, 15 more deaths

Protesters made their presence felt outside the Vernon courthouse Thursday, while inside an arraignment hearing for Curtis Sagmoen’s latest assault charge was pushed to March 4, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Pre-trial conference slated for Sagmoen’s cop assault charge

Defence lawyer estimates a 5-day trial will be sufficient

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A six-night stay at Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort was a prize to be won in an episode of the Price is Right that aired Monday, May 3, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm a prize destination on U.S. game show, The Price is Right

Contestant squeezed out of six-night stay at Prestige Harbourfront Resort

The first baby of 2019 in Terrace was born at Mills Memorial Hospital on Jan. 1 at 2:33 p.m. to parents Claire and Shane Wiebe. (File Photo)
Vernon firefighters help deliver healthy baby girl

Emergency labour, close fire station and paramedic turned firefighter a perfect mix for excellent care

Most Read