Preseason begins for Kelowna Rockets and West Kelowna Warriors

Kids are back in school and the temperatures are cooling down, which means hockey season is back.

Players for both the Kelowna Rockets (WHL) and West Kelowna Warriors (BCHL) have reported for training camp ahead of their 2023-24 seasons.

After the first few days of camp, the Rockets reduced their roster to 50 players after cutting 17 players on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The current 50-man roster includes recent NHL draft picks Andrew Cristall and Caden Price as well as newcomers including Tia Iginla (son of NHL hall of famer Jarome Iginla) and the Gojsic brothers, Hiroki and Kanjyu.

Cristall was selected in the second round, 40th overall, by the Washington Capitals in the 2023 NHL Draft while Price was taken by the Seattle Kraken in the third round, 84th overall.

Hungry for some goal content? Here's prospect Jaxon Kehrig from Tij Iginla and Andrew Cristall. pic.twitter.com/A0XnzLp2fy — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) September 4, 2023

The Warriors welcomed many new players over the course of the offseason as well, including local talent and players from the development camp the team hosts in the Boston area every summer.

Both the Rockets and the Warriors play their first preseason games this weekend.

The Rockets are playing a home-and-home series with the Kamloops Blazers, playing in Kamloops on Friday, Sept. 8, and at Prospera Place in Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Warriors will play a preseason pair in Merritt this weekend.

A look behind the lens of @tamiquanphotos from the weekend that was and our players hitting the ice for the first time!#BCHL pic.twitter.com/Ki6Z0TUNRC — West Kelowna Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) September 5, 2023

The Rockets open the WHL regular season on Saturday, Sept. 23, when they welcome the Portland Winterhawks to town. The Warriors also open the season at home on Friday, Sept. 22, when the defending BCHL champion Penticton Vees pay a visit to Royal LePage Place.

