Harry McWatters, CEO of TIME Winery, died on July 23, 2019. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Prestigious award renamed for late Okanagan wine pioneer Harry McWatters

McWatters died in July leaving an ‘industry in mourning’

Okanagan wine industry legend Harry McWatters has posthumously added yet another award to his collection.

And this time, it even has his name on it.

The Okanagan Wine Festivals Society’s annual Fall Okanagan Wine Festival commenced Oct. 3 with the society’s Founder’s Award being presented to and renamed after Harry McWatters.

McWatters’ family accepted the Harry McWatters’ Founder’s Award on his behalf, in an emotion-filled evening for both the family and McWatters’ team at TIME Winery.

The award recognizes outstanding and selfless contributions to the wine and grape growing industry and is offered as an achievement to pioneers of British Columbia wine.

READ MORE: B.C. wine industry legend Harry McWatters dies

READ MORE: Remembering the character of a wine legend

The award was presented by Christine Coletta, a former winner of the prize, and received by Harry’s children Christa-Lee and Darrien McWatters, and his wife Lisa Lalonde.

“First of all, thank you to the entire industry,” said Christa-Lee McWatters, Harry’s daughter, who is now the president and CEO of Encore Vineyards (Evolve Cellars, McWatters Collection, and TIME Winery).

“I am sure that our dad would have been speechless and overwhelmed with emotion, just like we are. It is such an honour to have this award carry on in his name.”

Christa-Lee added that continuing in her father’s legacy has been challenging from both a personal and business perspective.

“Since our dad passed away, we have been sorting out the business, so much of it was in his head. And we know everyone in the industry is watching. They want to see how we are coping. There are rumours swirling around. But there always are. You know what Harry used to always say: if you haven’t heard a rumour in the BC wine industry by 10 a.m., start one.

“I’ve had to make some hard decisions,” she continued. “Like bringing all three of our brands under one roof; and we are limiting how much fruit we crush this year. I believe these decisions, while tough to get through, are right for the business. Simplifying some things gives us some time to re-group, focus, and take the company in the right direction.”

On Oct. 5, TIME Winery and Kitchen was also honoured on with the Farm to Glass award at the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

“We invite you to come and see us at the winery or pick up a bottle of one of our brands. Together we will raise a glass to Harry, the new Founders Award, the legacy he leaves, and the future we will all create in this industry,” said Christia-Lee.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Winter supplies needed at Kelowna Gospel Mission as cold weather arrives
Next story
Oscar Arfmann found guilty of killing Abbotsford police officer

Just Posted

Okanagan cold front over in time for Thanksgiving

You can add a little seasonal weather to your turkey dinner this long weekend

Kelowna parent demands improvements to Rutland Middle School

Cadre Simpson said it’s time to replace or expand the over 70-year-old school

Documentary about homeslessness to be screened across the Okanagan tonight

The documentary chronicles the director’s experience befriending four people living without homes

Orange Sails will be ‘unignorable’ this weekend

The United Way of the Southern Interior is lighting up the Sails this Thanksgiving

Prestigious award renamed for late Okanagan wine pioneer Harry McWatters

McWatters died in July leaving an ‘industry in mourning’

Election 2019: Tracy Gray — Conservative Party candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

Tracy Gray is running for the Conservative Party in Kelowna-Lake Country

Take caution driving Southern Interior this Thanksgiving, ICBC says

ICBC stats show Thanksgiving long weekend hazardous for motorists

Thrills and chills await at haunted doll museum

Halloween-themed event in Summerland a fundraiser for Dry Grad 2020

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Ex-firefighter accused of seeking sex with teen girls in Vancouver police sting

Mitchell Brett Maurer is one of eight Metro Vancouver men facing charges

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Neglected cats get surgery and new owners, thanks to Shuswap’s generosity

Pair of cats, Ellison and Pierre, find better lives after visit to Shuswap SPCA

Shuswap’s Bollywood Bang goes way beyond fundraising expectations

The sold-out evening in Salmon Arm raises at least $170,000 for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

Most Read