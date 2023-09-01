Crews set up a water taxi service in 2008 when Highway 97 north of Summerland was closed. The closure occurred when a fault was discovered on the rock face. (Summerland Review file photo)

Previous slides have occurred north of Summerland

Highway was closed off in 2008, 2014 and 2019

A rock slide on Highway 97 north of Summerland in late August is not the first time this portion of the road has been closed.

In October 2008, the highway was closed in both directions when a fault was discovered in a rock face. The crack was widening at a rate of 10 to 15 millimetres a day.

At the time, crews were working to expand the portion of the highway from two lanes to four lanes.

READ ALSO: Highway crews work to stabilize rock face

READ ALSO: Highway 97 rock slides have occurred in the past

Detours were set up, with motorists going through Osoyoos and Rock Creek or through Princeton to get from Summerland and Penticton to Kelowna.

In addition, the province set up a water taxi and shuttle service to transport people past the fault line. Two 75-passenger water taxis provided hourly sailings to move passengers past the fault line.

The 2008 closure lasted for 19 days, from Oct. 24 to Nov. 12.

Another rock slide occurred in the same area less than six years later, on July 7, 2014.

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries following this slide.

Around 34,000 cubic metres of rock and unstable material were blasted and removed from the site at the time.

In January 2019, a rock slide near Callan Road north of Summerland resulted in a road closure lasting more than a month.

More than 20,000 cubic metres of rock and debris were removed from the site.

Once again, lengthy detours were in place, with motorists travelling through Princeton to get from Summerland and Penticton to Kelowna and the Central Okanagan.

As the road closure continued, shorter detours were eventually put in place. The shorter bypass was later decommissioned after the road repairs had been completed.

To report a typo, email:
newsroom@summerlandreview.com.


newsroom@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Highway 97Summerland

Previous story
‘Rampant illegal fishing’ near Vancouver compromising rockfish populations: DFO
Next story
UPDATE: South end of West Kelowna wildfire most active

Just Posted

District of Peachland municipal offices. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
‘Seems to me the public is being misled here’: Developer unhappy with Peachland council

The West Kelowna RCMP are on scene at Highway 97 and Elk Road where a pedestrian was struck around 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 (Black Press file photo)
Highway 97 reopens in West Kelowna after pedestrian struck

Two of the three fires making up a devastating wildfire complex that destroyed almost 200 homes around Lake Okanagan in the B.C. Interior are now under control. Smoke from the McDougall Creek fire is seen over Okanagan Lake from Kelowna, B.C., on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe O’Connal
‘Only smoky, not black’: hopes lift as tides turn on Okanagan wildfires

McDougall Creek rages in West Kelowna on Aug.17. (Contributed)
Residents from 2 Central Okanagan senior care homes return after wildfire