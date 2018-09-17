Primaris tees off for mental health in Kelowna

Primaris’ Orchard Park Shopping Centre tee’ed off for mental health in Kelowna, raising a record $115,000. The annual tournament drives home the importance of mental health, this year drawing in 136 golfers to once again fundraise for Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna.

This was the fourth year of the event that has now raised more than $347,000 for local mental health programs and services at CMHA Kelowna.

“This year’s donation will go a long way to help provide funding for a new kitchen at CMHA Kelowna’s Wellness Development Centre,” said Donna Markin, general manager of Primaris Orchard Park Shopping Centre. “We know the kitchen renovation will expand their ability to aid those in our community by providing the most basic requirement for good mental health – a full tummy.”

As with previous years, 100 per cent of the money raised goes directly to the organization. CMHA Kelowna executive director, Shelagh Turner says the continued success of the tournament shows the commitment Orchard Park is willing to make towards creating a mentally healthy community.

“We are so grateful for this event,” says Turner. “It is because of people like the Orchard Park team that we are able to make sure that anyone in our community who is struggling, no matter how young or how old, knows they are not alone with CMHA Kelowna,” said Turner.

Markin says she sees the awareness around mental health growing each year as more and more people discuss their struggle, or the struggle of those they love.

“We believe that taking the conversation from a whisper to a roar is how we help ourselves, our loved ones, our employees, and our community. We are proud to take a leadership role in this cause and we look forward to continuing our support in 2019.”

