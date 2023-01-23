Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks with reporters on Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks with reporters on Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet begin three-day retreat in Hamilton

House of Commons is scheduled to return from its winter break next week

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers are gathering at a Hamilton hotel today to begin a three-day cabinet retreat.

The strategy session comes during what Trudeau said are “tough times,” with a potential recession on the horizon and Canadians feeling the strain of high inflation.

Trudeau is fresh off a week of cross-country travel focused on Canada’s push to expand its battery and electric-vehicle industries, part of a broader goal to get more competitive on clean technology.

Senior Liberals are expected to use the retreat to hammer out political and policy priorities for the months ahead, keeping in mind their confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP.

Promises under the deal include passing pharmacare legislation by the end of the year and introducing a “just transition” bill for oil and gas workers — a prospect already riling Alberta politicians.

The House of Commons is scheduled to return from its winter break next week.

Federal PoliticsJustin Trudeau

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Overnight truck fire spreads to garage in West Kelowna
Next story
1 snowmobiler dead in avalanche near Valemount, B.C.

Just Posted

A truck fire spread to a detached garage in West Kelowna on Jan. 23. (West Kelowna Fire Rescue/Submitted)
Overnight truck fire spreads to garage in West Kelowna

Black wolf seen at Black Mountain Regional Park, Kelowna (Mike Walchuck/Photo)
‘It was a super cool experience’: Wolfpack spotted hanging out in Kelowna

Tumbleweed Gallery is partnering with Kevin Smith, owner of Kettle Valley Memorial, mounting an exhibition 'Seeds of Hope' of paintings by Kelowna artist Jolene Mackie at his funeral home starting Jan. 31. (Art by Jolene Mackie)
Art exhibit to launch at Penticton funeral home

The Kelowna Rockets have fired head coach Adam Foote (front) and have made Kris Mallette (back) the interim head coach. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images )
Former Kelowna Rockets coach back in action with Canucks