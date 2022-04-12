Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves goodbye after stopping in for a surprise visit to the women's national soccer team warmup while at Bear Mountain Resort to wish them good luck before their game tonight in Langford, B.C., Monday, April 11, 2022. Trudeau will be in Edmonton today where he will attend events to promote his Liberal government's recent budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Prime minister visits Edmonton on Tuesday to promote Budget 2022

Small business tax cuts to be highlighted

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Edmonton today where he will attend events to promote his Liberal government’s recent budget.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau will start the day with a live interview on Winnipeg’s 92.7 CKJS Good Morning Philippines at 7:45 a.m. MT.

That will be followed at 10:30 with an announcement in Edmonton that highlights tax cuts for small businesses.

At noon, he’ll visit a local small business accompanied by Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault, who is the MP for Edmonton Centre.

In the afternoon, Trudeau is scheduled to meet with members of the local Ukrainian and Afghan communities.

He will then visit a nature-based solutions lab to highlight Budget 2022 investments in green technologies.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Prime minister rolls into Greater Victoria to boost Liberal electric vehicle moves

RELATED: Canada ties thriller with Nigeria in Langford

Justin Trudeau

Previous story
‘We need some urgency behind this’: B.C. advocate calls for action on World Parkinson’s Day
Next story
Kelowna Community Safety Plan identifies priorities for safe community

Just Posted

(Photo - Steve Dunsmoor)
Kelowna Rockets’ Colton Dach named Player of the Week

Naxolone, used to reverse opioid overdoses, is part of Interior Health’s addiction services in harm reduction. IH just announced new outpatient withdrawal services in Penticton, Kelowna, Kamloops and Vernon. (File photo)
New outpatient withdrawal services coming to Penticton, Kamloops, Vernon and Kelowna

An RCMP officer keeps an eye on residents as they pack up their items after spending the night at a new homeless camp set up near the Kelowna Curling Club in November 2019. (Jen Zielinski - Capital News)
Grant application for Kelowna’s outdoor sheltering program

Event is held May 28.
Kelowna Taiwanese Cultural Society hosts Asian Culture Fair