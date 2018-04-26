Britain’s Prince William, right, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after attending a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day at Westminster Abbey in London, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool)

Prince William to be Harry’s best man

Prince William will be Prince Harry’s best man at May wedding

It’s a family affair: Britain’s royal officials say Prince Harry has asked elder brother Prince William to be best man at his wedding next month.

Kensington Palace said Thursday that William is “honoured” to be playing the key role when Harry marries U.S. actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on May 19.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry May 19

Harry was best man when William married Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, welcomed their third child on Monday. The baby boy’s name hasn’t yet been announced. His elder children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are likely to star in key roles during the wedding, though officials haven’t yet announced who will be in the rest of the wedding party.

RELATED: Canadian teen lands invite to Royal wedding

About 600 guests have been invited to watch 33-year-old Harry and Markle, who is 36, tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. About 2,600 neighbours, staff and specially selected members of the public will get to greet the couple outside the chapel.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Blood donations saved Kelowna boy’s life
Next story
Toronto sports fans come together in wake of van attack

Just Posted

False alarm for invasive mussels found on boat at Osoyoos border

The mussels were already dead

Fraser Institute school evaluation report criticized

Central Okanagan School District says school assessment test results flawed

Teaching children how to feel empathy for others

Roots of Empathy program mission gains foothold in Central Okanagan schools

Suspicious fire in West Kelowna

A fire that was of suspicious origin was started and was put out quickly

Cleanup scheduled for massive dump site near Peachland

The Okanagan Forestry Task Force is cleaning up an illegal dump site near

Pilot likely affected by ‘spatial disorientation’ in plane crash that killed former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice

The TSB will announce its findings and the Capital News will follow.

Fire destroys historic house at Hilltop Gardens near Spences Bridge

Spences Bridge firefighters responded to the blaze, but were unable to save the house

Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault case

Comedian convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

B.C. legislates recreational marijuana sales

Age limit 19, province retains wholesale cannabis monopoly

Local dojo wins big at annual Kelowna Spring Cup

Tyson Cragg of Kelowna Karate Fitness Dojo wins Grand Champion at Karate Spring Championship Cup.

COLUMN: Stanley Cup playoff second-round predictions

Sidney Crosby and the Penguins continue their quest for their third straight Stanley Cup

B.C. seeks court ruling on new pipeline regulations

Province wants to require permits for any new bitumen transport

Former child watchdog to head UBC centre on residential schools

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond to lead university’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre

Man dead after possible attack near Vancouver casino

A 38-year-old man with ‘serious injures’ was rushed to hospital but died in surgery

Most Read