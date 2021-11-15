Princeton area farmers with big wheels rescue mother and two children

Two Princeton area farmers came together Nov. 15 to rescue a family trapped in a home by floodwaters.
RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes described the men as “heroes,” after a woman and her two small children were successfully moved to safety.
The incident occurred approximately 13 km east of Princeton, off Highway 3.
“There was a deep strong current between the highway and their house,” said Hughes, noting a regular vehicle would not have been able to reach the house.
Using a big-wheel tractor and toting life jackets, they were able to rescue the family.
Police and Ground Search and Rescue, with a swift water current team, were on the scene.
Occupants of a second nearby house, also threatened by flood, were advised to shelter in place.
