Princeton ATV rider slapped with numerous charges after complaint of near miss on the KVR

‘I would never defend actions like that’ - Ed Vermette, Princeton ATV Club president

A Princeton man is facing numerous charges under the Motor Vehicle Act after a visitor to the area claimed his family was nearly run down by an ATV.

The incident occurred Sunday July 5, at about 8 p.m., according to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

A man called police and said he and his family were walking on the KVR trail, through the tunnel, when an ATV drove towards them at high speed.

The man told police his children were almost hit by the vehicle, which he estimated was travelling between 60 and 70 kilometres an hour, said Hughes.

When RCMP investigated, they discovered an outdoor party in the area, where there was underage drinking. Then an ATV, which matched the description of the one provided, arrived on the scene with a passenger.

Hughes said the driver, a 28-year-old local man, was not licensed, and not wearing a helmet.

He was charged with “multiple Motor Vehicle Act infractions,” including impaired driving, said Hughes.

The man was issued a 90-day license suspension, and the ATV was impounded for 30 days.

The KVR through Princeton was opened for motorized vehicles June 1, 2020, after approval from council and a lengthy consultation process.

Related: Parts of the KVR through Princeton will open to motorized vehicles Monday

Previously the trail was for non-motorized use only, and the issue was key in the 2018 municipal election.

Ed Vermette is president of the Princeton ATV Club, and also chair of the committee that made recommendations on opening the trail to council. He told the Spotlight the incident is “a serious complaint. I would never defend actions like that.”

The trail is open to off-road vehicles for a one-year trial, and he stressed the rules — along with the 15 km/h speed limit — are well posted.

“We worked for four years to get it to where it is now,” he said. “It’s basically up to the people to behave themselves if they want to keep this…I keep saying that this is a privilege.”

Related: Princeton council votes to open parts of KVR to motorized vehicles

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Hidden cameras in Okanagan forests catch illegal dumpers, lead to fines
Next story
West Kelowna RCMP searching for suspects after stolen vehicle dumped

Just Posted

West Kelowna RCMP searching for suspects after stolen vehicle dumped

Police found the stolen pickup truck in the backcountry

Former Kelowna football player drowns in Fraser River

Kory Nagata went missing in the middle arm of the river

Kelowna’s Friends of Dorothy to host LGBT2Q+ live music acts

Matthew Presidente and Pedwell are on the bill for July 7 and 8

Security camera captures woman stealing package from Westbank doorstep

Sharon Utton posted a video of the incident to Facebook shortly after it happened on Saturday, July 4

Hidden cameras in Okanagan forests catch illegal dumpers, lead to fines

The Okanagan Forest Task Force’s have led to 13 or 14 tickets for illegal dumpers

84-year-old Okanagan resident finishes 12,000-piece puzzle

Willie Tribiger started the puzzle in 2013, completing it in six and a half years

Sad ending in case of missing Okanagan senior

Body of Vernon man Wayne Orser found floating in Okanagan Lake Tuesday, July 7

COVID-19: B.C. promotes video-activated services card

Mobile app allows easier video identity verification

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Princeton ATV rider slapped with numerous charges after complaint of near miss on the KVR

‘I would never defend actions like that’ - Ed Vermette, Princeton ATV Club president

Vernon murder case back in court

Voir dire held for one of two accused in death of William Bartz in July 2017

Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine? Poll suggests most Canadians say yes

75 per cent of Canadians would agree to take a novel coronavirus vaccine

Anarchist Mountain Fire Department extinguishes ‘flaming river’ on Highway 3

Blaze caused by truck that caught fire and leaked diesel across the road

Speedboat driver sentenced in fatal Shuswap houseboat collision granted day parole

Leon Reinbrecht began serving a three-year sentence in a federal prison in January 2019

Most Read