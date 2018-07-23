Scales of justice

Princeton judge loses robes, and two left shoes

Some people will steal anything

It’s possible there’s a man wandering around Penticton impersonating a judge.

He would be walking like a penguin.

Friday July 20 a provincial court judge living in the city reported to Penticton RCMP that sometime the previous night a person broke into the backseat of his car and stole his robes. The thief also took two shoes…two left shoes.

Constable James Grandy said there is no explanation for the crime.

“They’ll steal anything. There’s no rhyme or reason for it.”

As for an explanation of the shoes, the judge reportedly – and accidentally – wore the mismatched pair of shoes in court Thursday.

He was left only with two right shoes, and was believed to be going footwear shopping Friday afternoon.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP searching Penticton channel for ‘evidence’
Next story
Snowy Mountain fire grows to 1,360 hectares in size

Just Posted

Murder in West Kelowna, Mounties remain at crime scene

Mounties investigating a crime scene that spans nearly an entire shopping complex in West Kelowna.

West Kelowna man charged in wife’s killing, arson appears in court

The case of a West Kelowna man charged in the 2015 killing of his wife is moving forward.

Okanagan Wildfires: Monday morning update on wildfires and evacuations

A Monday morning look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Celebrity guests to headline 2018 Kelowna Comic Con

The pop-culture showcase will take over the Kelowna Curling Club Aug. 25 and 26.

Kelowna killer to be sentenced 8 months after guilty verdict

Waylon Jackson’s family will have to wait another three months until his killer is sentenced.

Update: Police probe Toronto shooting that killed 2, injured 12; suspected gunman dead

Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres

Okanagan boys grab volleyball bronze at B.C. Games

Zone 2 defeats Zone 6 in two sets in third-place game Sunday in Nanaimo.

Man serving time for Mountie’s death sentenced to additional 18 months

Fenton already serving four years for death of RCMP Contstable Sarah Beckett

Ten-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

A man went on a shooting spree in Toronto on Sunday

Security forces stop man with knife on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Princeton judge loses robes, and two left shoes

Some people will steal anything

Should police officers also have veteran licence plates?

The province of British Columbia is accepting feedback from the public until early September

Snowy Mountain fire grows to 1,360 hectares in size

A high elevation fire south of Keremeos in the Snowy Protected Area has more than tripled in size

Complaints about B.C. government up, Ombudsperson says

Medical premium issues continue as people await phase-out

Most Read