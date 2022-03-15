Princeton kids sent home from school for refusing to wear masks, says mom

Taylor Antonick, 11, and Wyatt Antonick, 14, were sent home from school last Friday, says their mom Stephanie. (Contributed)

A Princeton mom is claiming a win for her children after they were sent home from school Friday, March 11, for refusing to wear masks.

Taylor Antonick is 11, and he attends Grade 6 at Vermilion Forks Elementary.

Wyatt Antonick is 14 and she is in Grade 9 at Princeton Secondary School.

Stephanie Antonick told the Spotlight she is teaching her children the art of critical thinking.

“I am a big advocate for rules that are logical and serve a purpose,” she said.

She believes there is no logic or science behind requiring school kids to wear masks while most mandates were lifted late last week.

Public health officer Bonnie Henry indicated the school mask mandate will be lifted following spring break.

Antonick instructed her children to ask at school for a legitimate reason why masks would be required, and feels that neither received an acceptable answer.

Wyatt was sent home, she said, and Stephanie received a phone call and was told that Taylor would sit alone in a classroom, or could be picked up.

After numerous communications with school and school district officials, Stephanie was assured her kids would be welcomed back into the classroom without masks.

A message sent to her by district vice-superintendent Jameel Aziz on Monday confirmed that information.

“We do not have policy specific to mask wearing as we respond to the ministry of education guidelines that come from the provincial health officer,” the messages states.

“Last week’s order kept mask wearing in place for schools until he commencement of Spring Break which for SD58 is March 21, 2022.

“That being said, while we continue to encourage and support the wearing of masks, we will not be excluding students or sending them home if they decide not to wear one.”

Stephanie stressed she and her family are “not anti-mask…We have been doing our best for two years.”

Aziz was not available to comment before the Spotlight went to press. However last week, speaking generally about masks, he said the district had received some inquires from parents regarding the extended mandate, and staff were answering questions and supplying information.

Related: Mask mandate lifts in B.C. Friday, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com