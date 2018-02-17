Princeton man brings pooch to court

Dog is “the best witness”

A Princeton man who brought his dog into the courtroom Thursday, claiming his pet is “the best witness,” plans to defend himself against charges of uttering threats and possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes.

Ronald Stevens pleaded not guilty and told the court “this is a trumped up, bullshit charge.”

A date will be set for trial next week.

“I can’t afford a lawyer,” said Stevens. “I don’t need a lawyer. I can say my piece and he can say his. This court case is all about that little dog right there.”

Judge Michelle Daneliuk advised Stevens he will have the opportunity to present evidence at his trial.

“Apparently I can utter a death threat against you, but you can’t against my dog,” said Stevens.

