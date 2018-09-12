Princeton man charged with assault after attack on 91-year-old man

A Princeton man was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault, break and enter and robbery, in connection with a home invasion and attack on a 91-year-old man that occurred on Vermilion Avenue May 13.

The alleged assault occurred in the early hours of a Sunday morning, and an elderly man was transported first to Princeton General Hospital and later to hospital in Penticton.

Jonathan Haller, 22, was first arrested just days after the incident, when police located him in Penticton.

Related: Police make arrest related to assault on elderly Princeton man

He was originally charged with two counts of uttering threats, one count of possession of property obtained by crime, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of a prohibited firearm, one count of unsafe storage of a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Those charges were related to the home invasion, said RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons.

“Investigations like this sometimes just take awhile to unfold and for all the evidence to come in. With our charge approval standard being so high we really need all the evidence before a charge can be approved.”

In July Haller was charged again in connection with the matter, after he was accused of threatening a witness in the case against him – while he was behind bars.

He was charged with engaging in conduct with the intent to provoke a state of fear in a justice system participant, uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm, and willfully attempting to obstruct justice.

Related: Princeton man accused of threatening witness – from behind bars

“These are very serious charges,” Parsons said.

Haller remains in custody.

In a Facebook post on his personal page May 15 Haller denied involvement in the incident.

Related: Elderly man severely beaten during break in

To report a typo, email:

publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.



andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.