Princeton mayor turns to technology to connect with residents over Coronavirus crisis

At a special council meeting March 20, which was held mostly in-camera, staff moved furniture so that everyone was sitting at least two metres apart. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne is turning to techology to connect with residents.

On the weekend Coyne posted a video to social media, to update the community about the developing Coronavirus crisis.

He said he plans on producing other videos, likely once or week or more often as needed.

“I feel it is my duty to not only keep lines of communication open between myself and the community open, it is also important that I am seen,” he said.

Related: B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

“This is a very stressful time and as leaders we have a responsibility to do our part in keeping that stress down. If I was simply to go into isolation and distance myself fully from the public, it would send the wrong message and it would feed into that stress.”

At a special council meeting March 20, which was held mostly in-camera, staff moved furniture so that everyone was sitting at least two metres apart.

Related: Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

To report a typo, email:

publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.



andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.