A story about the friendly Christmas light rivalry on Ridgewood Drive in Princeton was viewed more than 11,370 times on Black Press news websites.

Princeton neighbors keep up the decorating hilarity

Two weeks ago Princeton homeowners gave residents – and Black Press readers across the province – a good laugh with their competitive Christmas decorating.

Last week a third neighbour got into the act.

Heather King first told the Spotlight that she knew she couldn’t keep up with her neighbors’ light display, so she strung up some tongue-in-cheek lights on her house spelling the word “Ditto” with an arrow pointing next door.

That story was viewed more than 11,370 times on 80 Black Press news websites and caused considerable local commenting.

A householder on the other side of the well-groomed front yard has now strung lights that spell out “Us Too.”

“I loved that the other neighbours got in on it,” said King. “Everyone I’ve talked to has gotten a great laugh at all three of us. I chuckle every time a car creeps on by to take pictures.”

King hinted a precedent could be being set.

“As for next year.” she said,just ‘you’ll all just have to wait and see.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Will Kelowna see a white Christmas this year?
Next story
Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Just Posted

Pothole wreaks havoc on Highway 97 near Armstrong

Patching underway, lane closure and warnings issued by maintenance contractor

Tree chipping, the eco-friendly way to give your tree new life after the holidays

A breakdown of where residents in the Okanagan can chip their trees

Indigenous students at Okanagan College receive awards in support of their studies

16 OC students received an Indigenous Student Award from the Irving K. Barber BC Scholarship Society

Denim on the Diamond announces headliners for 2020 Kelowna show

Tickets are already available for the show next September

Dining in Kelowna on Christmas Day

A look at what establishments will be open and serving food on Dec. 25.

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Avalanche warning issued for several southern mountainous regions in B.C.

Regions: Purcells, Lizard Range and Flathead, South Rockies, Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks

First responders and health care workers will be on the job to help to keep us safe

On Wednesday, Dec. 25, millions of people will gather with friends and… Continue reading

Flipping flapjacks for Okanagan’s less fortunate

Century 21 Executives Realty, and some local royalty, serve up breakfast for those in need

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

UPDATE: CP Rail line re-opened after avalanche derailment in Glacier National Park

Seven cars derailed

Most Read