Princeton one of just a few Covid free communities in B.C.

Princeton’s Local Health Area is mostly comprised of the town and Area H. Interior Health image

Princeton is one of the province’s few COVID free communities.

That’s according to statistics released by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) Wednesday April 14, 2021.

Only eight of the 85 Local Health Areas (LHA) in BC were reporting no cases between April 4 and April 10.

Princeton, Kettle Valley, Arrow Lakes, 100 Mile House, Lilloet, Snow Country, the Gulf Islands and Haida Gwaii were all virus free.

Mayor Spencer Coyne greeted the news with cautious optimism.

“I don’t want to downplay the hard work that residents and businesses in Princeton have been doing to keep COVID at bay. That being said, we still have to stay vigilant and we have to follow public health orders to stop the virus from taking over our community.”

Princeton’s LHA is comprised mostly of the town and Area H, and accounts for just over 5,000 people.

Noting this includes numerous seasonal and recreation communities, Coyne added: “Vistors and (parttime) residents, we have to thank them as well for doing their part in keeping the virus from coming.”

To date 1521 BC residents have died due to COVID.

Related: COVID-19 spike in B.C. could overwhelm B.C. hospitals: modelling group

Related: B.C. Greens call for a ‘targeted shutdown’ strategy, more COVID data as cases remain high

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com