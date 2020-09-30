“Pep” was rescued from a wire fence by RCMP, after his 80-year-old owner called the Princeton detachment for help. (Contributed)

Princeton police rescue cat, after eldery woman calls for help

Constable armed with wire and bolt cutters saves pet

Strictly speaking, it wasn’t a police matter.

But when an elderly woman phoned the Princeton RCMP detachment last week, because her cat was stuck, an officer was sent to assist.

“It’s not a police file, but when an 80-year-old woman calls and asks us for help, we are going to do what we can,” said Sgt. Rob Hughes.

The male cat, named Pep, was caught in a fence on a property off Old Hedley Road, near Bromley Crescent.

An officer, armed with wire and bolt cutters, was dispatched and able to free the animal, who suffered an injured paw.

“All of us love animals and you can’t just let a cat suffer,” said Hughes. “Policy may say we don’t have to go to a file like that, but my heart won’t allow it.”

Related: B.C. RCMP swoop in to save injured eagle

Related: RCMP help to save goats from wildfire

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Long-term care study credits fewer COVID deaths in B.C. than Ont. to funding, policy
Next story
Financial aid for workers hurt by COVID-19 gets unanimous support in Commons

Just Posted

6 puppies rescued in mass seizure on Princeton farm have died of injuries: BC SPCA

Of the 97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized, most of the puppies suffered from parvo

More wildfire smoke to fill the Okanagan

The smoke is coming from wildfires in California but is expected to be much lighter

Neighbours relieved after notorious crime-affiliated Kelowna home boarded up

“It’s been a nightmare until recently when the house was boarded,” says Springfield Road neighbour

Kelowna RCMP looking for man in relation to assault investigation

The police are not releasing further details of the investigation

New trial ordered for man found guilty of the 2010 murder of his wife in Arrow Lakes

Peter Beckett was found guilty of murdering his wife 10 years ago

Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Phyllis Webstad and Joan Sorley worked on the 156-page book to help educate students

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

Okanagan man accused of attacking two young boys back in court

Brian Lamb will remain behind bars until at least Oct. 14

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

U.S. boater fined $1,000 for violation of Quarantine Act

49-year-old man entered Canada to visit girlfriend in Surrey

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Revelstoke source of clue on Jeopardy

The prompt challenged knowledge of both art and wildlife in the area

North Okanagan Literacy Society raises readers

Raise-A-Reader campaign benefits local group’s community programs

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

Most Read