The Princeton Posse beat Kelowna Chiefs 2-1 Monday night. Black Press file photo

Princeton Posse takes early lead in playoff series against Kelowna

The Princeton Posse skated over Kelowna Chiefs March 9 in the first game of the second playoff round in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

The Posse bested Kelowna 2-1.

Princeton scored on a power play late in the opening period, with team captain Noah Brusse finding the net off an assist from Posse netminder Jaysen MacLean.

Midway through the third Trent Crisp, assisted by Kyle Crisp and Colby Rhodes, put Princeton ahead by two goals. Kayson Gallant, assisted by Zane Avery and Porter Dawson, robbed MacLean of a shut out with less than four minutes to play.

Kelowna out shot Princeton 38-28.

The teams face off again Tuesday March 10 at 7 p.m. in Kelowna, and the action moves to Princeton March 12.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19
Next story
Gas prices drop in Okanagan as world economy plummets

Just Posted

Princeton Posse takes early lead in playoff series against Kelowna

The Princeton Posse skated over Kelowna Chiefs March 9 in the first… Continue reading

Passenger numbers drop at Kelowna International Airport as coronavirus grips globe

Director Sam Samaddar said passenger numbers are down almost 4% year-over-year

Kelowna Owls fall in B.C. provincial championships

KSS finishes 2nd in the province as Vernon, George Elliot and Kelowna Christian crack top 10

West Kelowna resident organizing a group to clean up Rose Valley

Claire Dodge said the day is tentatively set for May 2

West Kelowna to make changes to Glenrosa Road to slow speeders, improve safety

Construction on the project will begin in the spring of 2020

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

Snowfall warning for Revelstoke

Up to 25 cm expected

‘Don’t judge a person’ says friend of Salmon Arm man who died in fire

RCMP, BC Coroners Service investigating fatal explosion at camp

B.C. care providers say masks, medical supplies ‘drying up’ due to COVID-19 concerns

Seniors care providers urge the public: ‘Stop buying masks!’

‘Now I have no worries,’ says $1M Vernon lotto winner

Wade Hardie, former carpenter/horse trainer-owner, won $1 million Saturday

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port

There were 21 cases of COVID-19 reported on board the cruise ship

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

Two Chilliwack high school students hospitalized after vaping and ‘foaming at the mouth’

Principal emails parents after incidents that involved two students blacking out

Toilet paper flying off shelves at Salmon Arm stores amid COVID-19 concerns

Shoppers buying up hand sanitizer and other disinfectants, zinc lozenges

Most Read