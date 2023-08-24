Black Press File Photo

Princeton RCMP investigate double stabbing in Hedley

No charges laid at this time and investigation is continuing

Princeton RCMP are investigating a double stabbing in Hedley.

Two men were taken to hospital following a knife fight, after each of them stabbed the other, according to detachment commander Kyle Richmond.

The incident occurred August 13, at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The two men involved were taken to hospital in Kamloops and Princeton, respectively.

“Luckily for both nobody sustained life threatening injuries,” said Richmond.

The two men are known to each other, he added.

At this time no charges have be laid, however the investigation is ongoing.

