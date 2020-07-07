Princeton teens transport unconscious friend to hospital in wheelbarrow – police say alcohol was a factor

Kids eventually flag down passing ambulance

A group of teenagers attempted to transport an unconscious friend to Princeton General Hospital, using a wheelbarrow, when they flagged down a passing ambulance.

Alcohol was a factor, according to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

The incident occurred Saturday July, 4, around 8:30 p.m. Police were told a group of teens was drinking, near the tunnel area on the KVR trail, when someone fell unconscious.

His friends found a wheelbarrow, and tried to get the boy to hospital.

“That’s a pretty steep hill to push up,” noted Hughes.

When the teens saw an ambulance on Highway 3, they waved it over.

An RCMP cruiser was behind the ambulance, and officers stopped to assist.

Hughes said the sick teen was treated in hospital, and his parents were called.

The parents of the other children involved were also contacted.

Hughes said police were told the boys were supposed to be having a sleep-over.

He added there was no indication of where the teens procured the alcohol.

“Parents, if your kids are going to be staying over at someone’s house, speak to those other parents and confirm.”

andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
