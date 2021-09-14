The office will reopen when it can be adequately staffed, says mayor. File photo

Princeton town hall locks doors to public after positive COVID case

Staff continues to work from office or from home

Princeton town hall is closed to the public after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The office closed Monday Sept. 13, and will open again when it can be adequately staffed, according to Mayor Spencer Coyne.

Town hall has 11 full-time employees and there at least three workers normally there part-time, as well as casual labour.

“We have some people working from home right now,” said Coyne, “and they are working from home by choice.”

According to provincial protocols, non or recently vaccinated employees are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days, while others are required to simply monitor their health for two weeks.

Coyne said there should be no slow down in service delivery while the office is closed, noting staff worked from home for a period during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020.

Staff can be reached by phone or email, he said.

“We should know in a few days if there are going to be anymore cases here.”

Related: B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, 823 Saturday, 641 Sunday, 520 Monday

Related: Princeton man calls 911 after restaurant customer is refused breakfast

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBCO announces new sustainability bachelor’s degree
Next story
B.C. public schools, government offices to close for Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Just Posted

Okanagan Basin Water Board chair Sue McKortoff (left) received a congratulatory certificate from Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray marking the water agency's 50th anniversary in 2020 at an event held in Bertram Creek Regional Park. Gray was unable to attend the event, as the certificate was presented to McKortoff by her assistant Gina Lang. (Barry Gerding - File photo)
Strengthening water conservation efforts in the Okanagan Valley

The degree is a four-year direct-entry program for students looking to address complex environmental issues by using an interdisciplinary approach. It will also include hands-on experience and community-based learning. (Contributed)
UBCO announces new sustainability bachelor’s degree

Kelowna Rockets’ mascot Rocky Raccoon addresses the crwd at Prsopera Place in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)
Kelowna Rockets pre-season ticket sales open this week

80-pound Milah walks every day with her human Doug Wilson. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
VIDEO: ‘Milah the Pig’ goes on a walk in Kelowna’s City Park