Princeton courtroom. (File photo)

Princeton courtroom. (File photo)

Princeton woman charged with assaulting school kids pleads to driving offense

Court orders a pre-sentencing report

A Princeton woman facing numerous charges of assault with a weapon pleaded guilty in circuit court last Thursday, March 10, to dangerous operation of a conveyance.

Four counts of assault with a weapon and one count of assault were stayed by the Crown.

In most cases that means the charges are effectively dropped.

The guilty plea avoided a full trial that was expected to take two days and would have involved many teenage witnesses.

The charges against Tara Woodin stem from an incident in October 2020.

In that incident, it was alleged several students were hit with a car, following a confrontation at Princeton Secondary School.

A pre-sentencing report has been ordered for Woodin.

Related: Princeton man with 97 prior convictions serves 62 more days in jail

Related: Princeton man says he sometimes breached probation to visit infant daughter

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon family plans for Ukrainian refugee arrival
Next story
‘A rare, incredible day’: Advocates celebrate new supports for B.C. youth in care

Just Posted

Russian-Canadians supporting their brothers and sisters in Ukraine (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Vernon family plans for Ukrainian refugee arrival

The Kelowna Fire Department, RCMP and Fortis responded to the incident (Capital News)
Glenmore Elementary School, Kelowna daycare evacuated following gas leak

Andrey Goncharuk, 68, a member of the territorial defense stands in the backyard of a house damaged by a Russian airstrike, according to locals, in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russia renewed its assault on Ukraine’s second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
QUIZ: A time for peace

(Contributed)
Boyd Autobody charity car show back for 2022 in Kelowna