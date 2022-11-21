Princeton woman sets up Go Fund Me page for husband, as she waits for lifesaving transplant

The Go Fund Me, established Nov. 17, had $3,185 in donations against a goal of $20,000, as of Monday

A Princeton woman needs a double lung transplant, to live.

Chris Derksen-Unrau has established a Go Fund Me page to benefit her husband, Arlen.

She is desperately concerned the potentially lifesaving transplant – if it becomes possible – will financially cripple her family.

“Once I get the call that someone has made the decision in their time of immense grief, to give the gift of life to me, I will be air lifted to Vancouver and will be in surgery within 12 hours of getting the call,” she wrote on her page.

“I will be in hospital for minimum three to four weeks, then discharged to outpatient status which requires me to have a 24-hour caregiver, which will be my husband.

“This is where we are desperately seeking help as we are required to live near Vancouver General Hospital for at least two to six months at our own expense.

“My husband will not be able to work so we won’t have income to not only pay for a place to live and expenses in Vancouver, but we still need to maintain our mortgage/expenses for our home in Princeton. Neither myself nor my husband are good at asking for help, but we have no other options. Well, there is one option, I don’t go for the lung transplant which really isn’t an option. I am 56 years old and I want to see my grandchildren grow up and enjoy life with my husband.”

Recognizing events may not unfold as the couple hopes, Derksen-Unrau wrote she “will just try to enjoy what time I have left.”

The Go Fund Me, which was established Nov. 17, already had $3,185 in donations against a goal of $20,000, as of Monday, Nov. 21.

