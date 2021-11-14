The Tulameen River, getting close to the top of the bank in Allison flats.

Princeton’s Brown Bridge closed due to flood risk

Heavy rainfall, snow melt and ground water contributing to potential crisis

Princeton’s Brown Bridge, which crosses the Tulameen River, is closed effective 8:40 p.m. Sunday Nov. 14, due to flood risk.

Mayor Spencer Coyne said the water level has reached approximately five feet below the bridge decking.

Coyne stepped out of a meeting with the municipality’s emergency management team to speak with the Spotlight, putting out a call for all residents to stay away from the Tulameen and Similkameen Rivers, and creeks.

The emergency is due to heavy rains and snow melt, he said.

Two specific areas of concern are centered in the Allison Flats area, and public works employees have been dispatched.

“Use common sense,” said Coyne. “We don’t need anyone falling into the water right now.”

Follow the Spotlight for updates.

Related: Tulameen fire chief warns of rapidly rising river

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Quebec builds fences around caribou as experts decry lack of habitat protection
Next story
UPDATE: Three separate slides close Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt, Hwy. 1 north of Yale, and Bridal Falls

Just Posted

A slide has closed the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021
UPDATE: Three separate slides close Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt, Hwy. 1 north of Yale, and Bridal Falls

An RCMP cruiser sits outside a home on Kelowna’s Bechard Road after a suspicious death on Monday, Oct. 18. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Crown to review charges in relation to Kelowna homicide case

Web cam showing a rainy Larsen Hill on the Coquihalla at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Environment Canada warning of possible flash floods and water pooling on roads. (BC Highways)
Coquihalla could see flash flooding, up to 90 millimetres of rain by Monday afternoon

KIJHL games have been postponed through Dec. 31. (File Photo)
Sicamous Eagles’ offence erupts