Princeton’s Copper Mountain Mine sees 8 cases of COVID

Seven employees of Copper Mountain Mine in Princeton, and one contractor, have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two weeks.

Mine general manager Eric Dell confirmed the details with the Spotlight Tuesday, Aug. 24, and said the affected individuals are “from the regional area.” The infections are “associated with the rising cases within the Interior Health area,” he added.

A spokesperson for Interior Health declined to comment on specifics.

“To protect people’s privacy, Interior Health (IH) cannot confirm individual cases of COVID-19 unless there are potential public exposures that cannot be directly contact traced. An outbreak is declared or closure orders are issued when we have evidence of transmission within a workplace itself,” the authority stated in an email to the Spotlight.

“IH will follow up directly with all confirmed cases and any close contacts who may have been exposed.”

Dell said the cases are “not expected to materially impact our operation.”

The mine, he said, continues to maintain COVID protocols that exceed what is required. “Rigorous precautionary measures remain in place to protect employees, contractors and local communities. The health and safety of our team and the local communities remain Copper Mountain’s top priority.”

The mine employs approximately 460 people.

Related: Masks required for Grade 4 and older in B.C. as part of return-to-school plan

Related: Masks, vaccination proof needed for B.C. post-secondary gatherings

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com