Priyaali Kanti represents Kelowna in Miss Teen B.C. pageant

She takes part in the pageant one year after coming to Canada

After living in Canada for only one year, Priyaali Kanti will be representing Kelowna in the Miss Teen B.C. pageant.

“I am really embracing Canada, I am so excited to be here and I think that this will further push me out of my comfort zone,” Kanti said.

Related: Surrey pageant hopeful aims to inspire others with anxiety

The 17 year-old, Kelowna Secondary School student, Kanti will take the stage in her first pageant and hopes to use the oportunity to come out of her shell in her new home while also performing a traditional Indian dance, the pinga.

Kanti has studied tradition Indian dance for five years, and has also immersed herself in hip hop, acting and singing lessons.

Related: Pageant gives Langley woman a platform to speak out

“I’m a little nervous for the speeches but I am excited to be taking steps towards my future, starting with this pageant,” Kanti said.

Kanti will take the stage in a fuscia, free flowing gown, embellished with crystal stones this Tuesday in Fort Langley, B.C.

For more information please visit www.missbc.ca

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.