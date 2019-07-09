Pro-life and pro-choice activists protest alongside each other in Kelowna

Pro-life activates protest across the street from the Kelowna General Hospital for nearly two decades (Black Press Media)

Travellers along Pandosy Street could see anti-abortion protesters with their signs in hands sending a message of pro-life outside the Kelowna General Hospital on Tuesday.

“Whether the mother feels it right away or it hits her later, when she aborts the child she was carrying, it dies. We care about the mothers as well and no one forgets a life inside them dying,” said protester Krista Crohn.

For almost two-decades, protesters from the Kelowna Right to Life Society have gathered every Tuesday.

“We have come out every Tuesday since the Kelowna General Hospital approved abortion 19 years ago,” Crohn said.

One man said he is concerned about abortion because he wouldn’t have the family he does today if his wife was pro-choice, “I have a picture of my big family with all my children and I am happy because they wouldn’t be there if my wife decided to get an abortion,” protester Walter Keating said.

Some pro-life protesters could be seen riding their bikes by speaking their opinions about anti-abortion and why they believe the woman has the right to decide.

Interior Health (IT) says abortions are a core health service funded by the province, and as such, IT has a medical responsibility to provide the service to any patients who make the choice to terminate a pregnancy.

“While we make this service available, we do not disclose where this service is provided including naming hospitals. This is in keeping with requirements under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act and protects individuals’ right to privacy and the safety and security of staff and patients,” spokesperson Karl Hardt said.

