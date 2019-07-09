Pro-life activates protest across the street from the Kelowna General Hospital for nearly two decades (Black Press Media)

Pro-life and pro-choice activists protest alongside each other in Kelowna

For 19 years, pro-life activists have protested every Tuesday

For almost two decades, travellers along Pandosy Street have seen anti-abortion protesters with their pro-life signs outside Kelowna General Hospital every Tuesday.

Lately, though, they’ve been joined by pro-choice people, representing the other side.

“Whether the mother feels it right away or it hits her later, when she aborts the child she was carrying, it dies. We care about the mothers as well and no one forgets a life inside them dying,” said pro-life protester Krista Crohn.

READ MORE: Controversial anti-abortion film ‘Unplanned’ to hit more than 24 Canadian theatres

Another pro-life protester agreed.

“I have a picture of my big family with all my children and I am happy because they wouldn’t be there if my wife decided to get an abortion,” protester Walter Keating said.

But on Tuesday, some pro-choice protesters could be seen riding their bikes by the protest sharing their opinions about abortion and why they believe a woman has the right to decide.

Kelowna and District Pro-Choice Action Society chairwoman Donna Campbell said her group hasn’t protested against the pro-life activists before because it didn’t seem to do any good.

“We haven’t participated because they do more harm to themselves than good,” Campbell said.

She said the pro-choice society has done a lot of work in the community by offering sexual health information and providing access to abortion clinics.

“We’ve accomplished it and we don’t want to do anything to backtrack our work,” Campbell said.

Campbell thinks people protesting for pro-choice are not involved with her society because hers tries not to engage with pro-life organizations.

READ MORE: Letter: Willingness to show anti-abortion film ‘despicable’

Interior Health says abortions are a core health service funded by the province, and as such, it has a medical responsibility to provide the service to any patients who make the choice to terminate a pregnancy.

“While we make this service available, we do not disclose where this service is provided including naming hospitals. This is in keeping with requirements under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act and protects individuals’ right to privacy and the safety and security of staff and patients,” spokesperson Karl Hardt said.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police arrest couple after break-ins along Princeton Summerland Road
Next story
Response from community has been ‘overwhelming’ to Taco Time petition

Just Posted

RCMP seek public’s assistance in search for wanted West Kelowna man

RCMP says do not approach the man if found

Controversial anti-abortion movie to be screened in private Kelowna showings

‘I’ve never seen a movie quite like this,’ Landmark CEO said

People struck by lightning in the Okanagan share their stories

Have you ever had a close call with a bolt of lightning?

Motorists delayed as crews work on highway

Portion of Highway 97 north of Summerland had been site of a rock slide in late January

B.C. doctor shines a light on ways to protect yourself from the sun

Dr. Parveen Bhatti says sunscreen isn’t all that’s needed to shield you from harmful UV rays

Pro-life and pro-choice activists protest alongside each other in Kelowna

For 19 years, pro-life activists have protested every Tuesday

Anti-abortion film coming to North Okanagan

Vernon Towne Cinema showing Unplanned, “due to high demand”

Judge ‘shocked’ South Okanagan man’s dangerous driving didn’t kill anyone

Jeff Pelly was sentenced for two dangerous driving incidents

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

Jump from this South Okanagan bridge at your own risk

RDOS board votes to continue to allow jumping off KVR Bridge in Ok Falls

Police arrest couple after break-ins along Princeton Summerland Road

Officers recovered a dirt bike stolen from Princeton, travel trailer stolen from Kelowna

Hundreds of cadets converge in Okanagan

Traning Centre welcomes more than 900 youth

RCMP, fire department investigating suspicious fire at Penticton bar

An interior fire broke out at the Pirate’s Cove Beach House on July 7 at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Square dancing provides lifetime of fun and friends for Shuswap couple

BC Festival 2019 brings hundreds of dancers to Salmon Arm

Most Read