A pro-life billboard at the north end of Vernon has been vandalized Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Submitted photo)

Pro-life billboard in Vernon vandalized again

‘It just doesn’t surprise us anymore,’ says Pro-Life Society director

A pro-life billboard on the outskirts of Vernon has once again been vandalized.

The sign along Highway 97 at the north end of Swan Lake has been defaced numerous times, including in April and August of 2020. This time the vandals used black, blue and red paint to deface the advert words “abortion is not healthcare, pregnancy is not a disease.”

The Vernon and Area Pro Life Society says they will try cleaning the sign or replace it if necessary. The society has received tips as to who the culprit was and says a police report will be made.

“Vandalism has been used regularly by pro-abortion advocates for many years as a way to try and silence the pro-life message,” said part-time director Marlon Bartram.

“It just doesn’t surprise us anymore, and it shouldn’t. Those with a blatant disregard for the very lives of pre-born human beings will naturally care little for the property of born people.”

