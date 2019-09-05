The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Professional degrees cost the most, but bring in the highest salaries: Stats Canada

Masters of business administration remain the most expensive graduate programs

Professional degree programs are the most expensive to enrol in, according to figures released by Statistics Canada Wednesday.

The data showed undergraduate dentistry students pay the most per year at $21,717, with medicine in second at $14,162, law at $12,388 and optometry at $11,236. However, those four programs had the highest median income two years post grad.

Masters of business administration remain the most expensive graduate programs with the average cost of an executive MBA sitting $56,328 and a regular MBA costing studetns $27,397.

B.C. tuition fees go up

Tuition fees at B.C. postsecondary institutions edged up this year, even as the national average went down.

Figures released Wednesday by Statistics Canada showed that B.C. tuition went up by two per cent for undergraduate students and by 1.3 per cent for grad students. In contrast, nationwide fees went down 5.3 per cent for undergrads and 4.5 per cent for graduate studies, largely due to a nearly 10 per cent decrease in Ontario tuition fees.

Despite this, B.C. has cheaper degree programs than many provinces. For example, a year of humanities courses costs $5,178 in B.C. while costing $6,580 in Saskatchewan and $7,409 in New Brunswick. The national average is $5,542.

ALSO READ: Province launches sexual violence prevention campaign at B.C. universities

ALSO READ: B.C. university to offer first graduate program on mindfulness in Canada

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Just Posted

Company shows first interest in bringing ride-hailing to Kelowna

One councillor is thrilled a company is finally looking to offer services in the Okanagan

Ex-Kelowna police officer charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

Details of arrest revealed in triple-murder case involving Kelowna dad

Jacob Forman appeared in B.C. Supreme Court this week and pleaded not guilty the three charges

55+ BC Games ready to take over Kelowna

The games run from Sept. 10 to 14

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

2 detained by Vernon RCMP for ‘very real’ looking paintball gun

Two men were detained, issued a verbal warning for paintball gun, weapons complaint

Crews tackling multiple ‘spot-sized’ fires near Princeton, Merritt

Spot-sized wildfires measure less than 0.01 hectares or 10 x 10 meters

South Okanagan crews battling multiple wildfires from lightning strikes

Most of the fires are listed as spot-sized, meaning less than 0.01 hectares in size or 10 x 10 meters

COLUMN: ‘Only one green in the crayon box’

Discovering the Japanese concept of Shinrin-yoku or ‘Forest Bathing’

Spark Joy: 2 questions to ask before you tidy your home

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

Fisherman dies after getting tangled in net, falling off boat near Port Alberni

Incident is not considered suspicious at this time

Most Read