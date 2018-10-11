Program for empowerment announced on International Day of the Girl

Her International is proud to announce the launch of Hero Girls on the United Nations declared International Day of the Girl which aims to highlight and address the needs and challenges girls face, while promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights overseas.

The yearlong program works with adolescent girls and covers topics like entrepreneurship, financial literacy, self-confidence, mental health, and mindfulness, while featuring an innovation project where participants can implement ideas around entrepreneurship and social change in their communities. The comprehensive program is the first of its kind to see participants giving something back to the organization, as each graduate goes on to mentor other girls in the community by attending the subsequent course delivery as a teacher trainer, according to a Her International news release.

“Today, on International Day of the Girl, we celebrate and stand together with girls all over the world. Her International is proud to offer the Hero Girls program which will bring girls to learn together, stand in their place, and use their voices – to be their own heroes and the heroes of this rising generation,” says Kate Phelps, co-Executive director of Her International.

Over the next five years, the Hero Girls hub will become a worldwide network of girls who are getting the necessary education to turn their dreams into reality through self-confidence and self-reliance.

The Hero Girls pilot program launches in January 2019 in the region of Dang, Nepal.

Her International is a registered Canadian charity based out of Kelowna, BC. To learn more visit https://herinternational.org/hero-girls.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.