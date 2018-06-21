Progress made on Kelowna Visitor Centre

The centre is set to open mid summer

The Kelowna Visitor Centre has a fresh coat of paint and has been adorned with official signage.

The controversial $2.8 million waterfront building at the foot of Queensway looks as if it will be finished right on schedule for the mid-summer tourists to utilize it’s services.

Related: Work starts on controversial Kelowna visitor centre site

The $2.8 million building, which will feature a curved metal roof and extensive use of glass, will be located on what has been a parking lot for several years.

Related: Work continuing on new Kelowna visitor centre

The current visitor centre on Harvey Avenue was cited as outdated and as visits were on a steady decline the city decided they could not lose the services it provides to tourists. The new location was decided upon to generate more pedestrian traffic.

The building is set to open mid-summer.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Thief posing as Revenue Canada staff gets iTune cards
Next story
Water quality advisory in Kelowna lifted

Just Posted

Grass fire sparks near Kelowna’s UBCO campus

Construction workers in the area helped extinguish small fire, likely caused by lightning

Water quality advisory in Kelowna lifted

After a month of warnings, officials say testing shows water quality is good again

Progress made on Kelowna Visitor Centre

The centre is set to open mid summer

Kelowna names new city manger

City goes in-house and picks planning boss Doug Gilchrist to replacement Ron Mattiussi

Lululemon Athletica pledges to donate 100 per cent of today’s profit

The funds will be donated for International Day of Yoga

Humans locked in for love at Kelowna Shelter

BC SPCA Lock-In for Love hopes to raise $25,000

Small new charge on BC Hydro bills goes toward new crisis fund

The new fund aims to help customers who find themselves in financial emergencies

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Fake cops ‘arrest’ woman, steal $6,000 in latest CRA scam

Vancouver police urge people not take calls from anyone saying they’re from the Canada Revenue Agency

Westshore water advisory lifted

Regional District of Central Okanagan lifts advisory for some Westside residents

VIDEO: First day of summer celebrated with solstice celebration

June 21 marks the first day of summer

Study shows increase in mountain bike tourism in B.C.

Numbers are up, way up, for bike-related visits to the province

Three Rockets ready for NHL Entry Draft

Kyle Topping, Libor Zabransky and Leif Mattson are ranked among North American skaters for draft

Thief posing as Revenue Canada staff gets iTune cards

Victim provides fraudster with $3,000 in cards

Most Read