Progress made on Kelowna Visitor Centre

The Kelowna Visitor Centre has a fresh coat of paint and has been adorned with official signage.

The controversial $2.8 million waterfront building at the foot of Queensway looks as if it will be finished right on schedule for the mid-summer tourists to utilize it’s services.

Related: Work starts on controversial Kelowna visitor centre site

The $2.8 million building, which will feature a curved metal roof and extensive use of glass, will be located on what has been a parking lot for several years.

Related: Work continuing on new Kelowna visitor centre

The current visitor centre on Harvey Avenue was cited as outdated and as visits were on a steady decline the city decided they could not lose the services it provides to tourists. The new location was decided upon to generate more pedestrian traffic.

The building is set to open mid-summer.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.