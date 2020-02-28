Water drainage issues on 48th Avenue, near Highway 97, are being addressed by the City of Vernon starting March 2. (Submitted Photo)

Project on track to fix pooling water issue plaguing Okanagan town

Final phase of construction on 48th Avenue in Vernon

Drainage issues that have long plagued a north Vernon roadway are close to being fixed

The final phase of a major construction project on 48th Avenue (between 29th Street and Highway 97) is scheduled to begin Monday, March 2. The project includes a new drainage culvert, road improvements and multi-use pathway on the north side of 48th Avenue.

“In 2019, crews started constructing the multi-use pathway and curbing, and constructed a storm outfall and concrete culvert to address regular flooding issues on the road,” the City states in a release. “This final phase of the project will include the construction of storm sewer pipes and manholes, road grading and the completion of the multi-use pathway and culvert.”

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of June, weather permitting.

During construction, lane closures will be required on 48th Avenue between 32nd Street and Anderson Way, however crews will maintain a minimum of one eastbound lane and one westbound lane for traffic. Access to area businesses will remain open to both traffic and pedestrians. Residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

“The City reminds motorists to obey all traffic control signs and to slow down in work zones. The City appreciates motorists’ patience as this project is completed.”

For more information on the 48th Avenue project, visit www.vernon.ca/capitalworks or call 250-550-3634.

READ MORE: Work to begin on Vernon’s 48th Avenue

READ MORE: Coldstream officials clear air about pool costs

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UBCO researchers create technology to help protect grapes from wildfire smoke
Next story
Bald eagle hit by train in northern B.C. has a chance of survival

Just Posted

Tess Critchlow: Local snowboarder represents Big White on the national stage

She competed in the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in South Korea in 2018

Tamara McLellan: Creating the next generation of female entrepreneurs

She is the executive director of Her International

WATCH: Team Capital News spices it up with ‘Ladies’ Choice’

If you missed them at Swinging With the Stars, you can watch the team’s performance here

South Okanagan mayors put their BCHL jerseys on the line

Mayors of Penticton and West Kelowna make a “friendly” wager on the BCHL series outcome.

Central Okanagan school board members approve $50,000 loan for KLO modular farm

The garden will grow lettuce, kale and other vegetables once completed

It’s Treat Week at Kelowna’s BC SPCA branch

Get some treats and meet some furry friends

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

Trans Canada east of Revelstoke to be closed overnight

The highway will reopen at 10 a.m. Feb. 29

Leap Year means we get an extra day in February, so how are you spending it?

People online have a number of suggestions and plans on how they will be spending Saturday

Greta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography: RCMP

X-Site Energy Services has denied having anything to do with the stickers

Bald eagle hit by train in northern B.C. has a chance of survival

The raptor has been taken to OWL in the Lower Mainland for recovery

Okanagan Indian Band voices support for Wet’suwet’en Nation

Band stands with hereditary chiefs’ fight against Coastal GasLink pipeline in letter to PM

City Hall facelift moves services in North Okanagan

Cash station closed in Vernon as renovations make way for new cemetary inquiries office

Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Co-operation crucial to stem dropping Nechako Reservoir level

Most Read