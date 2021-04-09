The O'Keefe Ranch heritage site in the North Okanagan was the recipient of a $20,000 grant from the water board last year for a rain garden project. (File photo)

Projects enhance Okanagan Valley water protection

Okanagan Basin Water Board issues grants for 16 water quality enhancement projects worth $350,000

The Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB) marked the 15th year of its water conservation and quality improvement (WCQI) grants this week with the awarding of funds to projects throughout the valley that will enhance water security.

Since the program began in 2006, and with this week’s award of 16 grants worth $350,000, the board has now provided 300 grants to Okanagan non-profits, First Nations, local governments and irrigation districts adding up to an overall value of $5.1 million.

“We’re thrilled to see the variety of projects that have been supported over the years which have contributed to protecting the water in our valley, known as one of Canada’s most water-stressed regions,” explained James Littley, OBWB’s operations and grants manager.

Funded projects this year include on-the-ground restoration efforts, water monitoring, public outreach, and more.

One such project is “A Syilx siwɬkʷ (water) Story: A Rail Trail signage journey” to be led by the Okanagan Nation Alliance.

The project involves the installation of signs along the Okanagan Rail Trail using key messages originally created for the 2016 Social Life of Water travelling exhibit which was featured in museums throughout the valley.

Much of the rail trail already follows along the foreshore of Okanagan lakes and creeks.

This project will bring the story of water to those already on the rail trail, explaining the importance of water, how it connects us and everything around us.

“Interpretive signs are a fantastic way to enhance the experience for visitors,” added Littley.

Another project is “Assessing Microplastics in Okanagan Lake” by FreshWater Life, in partnership with the City of Kelowna.

This project will include water sampling to determine if microplastics are present in Okanagan Lake and if wastewater is a potential source of contamination.

And if they are found, work will be conducted to develop solutions to prevent their entry into local waterways.

“The public has become increasingly aware of plastic pollution, especially in the ocean, but are less aware of microplastics and even less so in freshwater,” Littley said.

“This project will help us develop a baseline understanding of the issue, how it affects our lives, our drinking water and the environment in the Okanagan, and develop a response as needed.”

A third project is a pilot project to identify drinking water protection areas by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS).

Currently, there are 190 water systems (groundwater, lake, creek and river sources) in RDOS alone.

The project will identify wells and intakes and define drinking water protection areas. This will help water providers improve potential emergency responses, and ensure the public, developers, government staff and others are better informed before working in these areas.

This project will also be available as a template for mapping efforts in other regions.

“Ultimately the intention is to identify water sources and protect water quality in our valley,” added Littley.

In all, the OBWB received 24 grant applications this year, with a total ask of $575,405.

For a full listing of this year’s funded projects, check out the WCQI database at https://www.obwb.ca/wcqi_project/.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cariboo teacher charged in child exploitation case
Next story
10 people injected with expired COVID-19 vaccine at Burnaby pharmacy

Just Posted

(Stock photo)
Snow levels above normal in Okanagan

Spring temperatures, rainfall will affect risk of flooding

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. (Youtube / City of Kelowna)
Kelowna mayor claims spotty attendance at regional district meetings is not due to volunteerism

Basran also denies claims he only volunteered at KGH to get an early vaccine

Vejii announced the launch of its Canadian marketplace. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)
Kelowna-based vegan marketplace launches Canadian platform

Vejii’s goal is to make vegan products easier to access

Coronvirus expansion to new variants are raising virus containment issues for the province. (File photo)
Rising COVID-19 variants unsettling for Central Okanagan teachers

Vancouver Canucks being sidelined by COVID has been eye opener for public school community

An SUV was trashed on the Westside, past the transfer station over the Easter long weekend. (Daryl Robertson photo)
Vehicles trashed on Westside amid annual cleanup

Residents tiring of pickup up after others

A number of Peachland residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Peachland residents receive their COVID-19 shots

Residents shared how excited and hopeful they felt now that they received the COVID-19 vaccine

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking public tips regarding a break-in that left multiple people injured in Vernon Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Cariboo teacher charged in child exploitation case

Charge laid against teacher at Peter Skene Ogden

Save-On-Foods confirmed 10 people at a pharmacy location in Burnaby were vaccinated Monday using doses that expired April 2. (Black Press files)
10 people injected with expired COVID-19 vaccine at Burnaby pharmacy

Save-On-Foods says it has taken steps to prevent it from happening again and contacted the affected customers

A large crowd gathers for the arrival of Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth in Salmon Arm in October, 1951. Image from the Denis Marshall Collection and courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.
Looking back: Salmon Arm gave royal welcome to Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth

Royals stopped in Tappen, Salmon Arm and Sicamous during 1951 tour of Western Canada

A prescribed burn is being planned southeast of Chase in mid-April. (BC Wildfire Service Photo)
Prescribed burn planned for Neskonlith band land near Chase

Residents should not be alarmed if they see rising smoke between April 12 and 30

A server wears at a restaurant Sunday, July 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Liquor servers, caretakers boosted to B.C.’s $15.20/hour minimum wage

Previously, minimum wages for the 300,000 workers was $13.95 an hour, an amount previously called ‘discriminatory’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Valid Manufacturing received a government grant to assist their work on a system to divert dairy cow waste and turn it into usable fertilizer. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm business helps make the most of manure

Valid Manufacturing Ltd. has developed a system to separate nutrients from dairy cow waste.

Rape culture puts the onus on survivors rather than perpetrators. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Darren Calabrese)
Explainer: What is rape culture and what does it look like in B.C.?

A rise in sexual assault allegations being made online prompts conversation

Most Read