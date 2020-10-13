John Michael Aronson. (RCMP photo)

John Michael Aronson. (RCMP photo)

Prolific Kelowna offender on trial for alleged police chase resulting in crash

John Michael Aronson is facing several charges for allegedly leading police on a pursuit while his licence was suspended

A prolific Kelowna offender is back on trial.

John Michael Aronson appeared by video from Okanagan Correctional Centre in a Kelowna courtroom on Tuesday, Oct. 13, for the first day of a three day trial on several charges related to an alleged police chase and subsequent collision on Sept. 23, 2019 — the same day he pleaded guilty to several charges surrounding a separate police chase in January 2019.

Aronson is charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a conveyance, breach of probation and two counts of driving while disqualified.

The incident was investigated by the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO), which in May 2020 found the RCMP was not liable for the injuries Aronson sustained as a result of the crash. Aronson suffered a fractured skull, broken arm, shoulder, femur, pelvis, knee and ankle.

The report from B.C.’s police watchdog outlines the circumstances preceding the crash. It states an officer followed a man, believed by the RCMP to be Aronson, who at the time had his licence suspended, across the William R. Bennett Bridge towards West Kelowna.

Just before the exit to Westside Road along Highway 97, the officer attempted to pull Aronson over. As soon as the police cruiser’s lights turned on, a civilian witness told the IIO the suspect vehicle quickly cut across traffic lanes and took the exit at a high speed. At that point, the officer stopped the pursuit and turned his lights off while Aronson sped down the on-ramp back onto the highway, according to the witness.

Dash camera footage showed in court on Tuesday and mentioned in the IIO report, caught the vehicle speeding down the shoulder of Highway 97. From there the footage shows the vehicle abruptly swerving left across the southbound lanes and median, colliding with an oncoming northbound vehicle. The court heard on Tuesday from the man in the northbound vehicle.

Aaron Joseph Ross was driving home from work, to Kelowna from Penticton, when he was struck by Aronson’s vehicle. He claims he was out of work for more than a year, only going back last week.

“I just couldn’t get my head together,” he said. “It’s been a challenge over the last year. Everything seemed to be going alright and I get in this car accident and my whole life is flipped upside down. Physically, yeah I’m okay, but mentally — it’s almost a challenge to even talk about it at times.”

Ross claims when he was struck he was quick to get out of the vehicle and he could hear Aronson “screaming for help” from his car. Ross stayed on scene where he spoke to police and said emergency crews had to extricate Aronson from his vehicle.

According to the IIO report, Aronson said he was not aware he was being followed by police and denied being in a chase. He told them his vehicle had been ‘tapped’ by a flat-bed truck that had come racing up behind him. He believed he lost control of his vehicle and after that, only remembered waking up in the hospital.

The trial continues.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP not liable for accused’s injuries after pursuit: police watchdog

READ MORE: Grand Forks RCMP break up concert featuring Kelowna band, recommend charges

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashCourt

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Parent faces charges after allegedly driving vehicle into crowd of students
Next story
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Just Posted

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the UBC campus, Vancouver, Oct. 13, 2020. (CTV)
B.C. leaders tested in the only TV election debate of 2020

Horgan, Wilkinson, Furstenau press their criticisms

Darlene Richard's cat's ashes were stolen on Friday, Oct. 9. (Darlene Richard)
Kelowna woman pleads for cat’s ashes to be returned following burglary

Along with electronics and jewelry, Darlene Richard’s beloved cat’s ashes were stolen too

John Michael Aronson. (RCMP photo)
Prolific Kelowna offender on trial for alleged police chase resulting in crash

John Michael Aronson is facing several charges for allegedly leading police on a pursuit while his licence was suspended

Snow could be seen Oct. 12 on Highway 5, near the Coquihalla summit. (Contributed)
Snow in high terrain here to stay in Okanagan

Meteorologist says B.C. has officially shifted into winter, at least in higher terrain

Grand Forks RCMP break up concert featuring Kelowna band, recommend charges

The Kelowna band “Scrapes” said they were on stage when RCMP told the accused to break up the party

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

Voter turnout has been historically low in B.C.'s civic elections. (Elections BC)
Boundary-Similkameen Wexit candidate faces messy exit

Arlyn Greig was one of two candidates for the party, both of whom had their endorsements stripped

Triumph Coffee donated 15 per cent of its daily sales, Oct. 13, 2020, to support Lily Canabe while she recovers from a brain hemorrhage in Vancouver hospital. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise funds for the girl and her family. (Facebook)
Vernon coffee shop rallies behind young girl who suffered brain hemorrhage

A GoFundMe campaign has been kickstarted for young Vernon girl in Vancouver hospital

A nurse prepares to test a volunteer for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Miami. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Taimy Alvarez
Interior Health reports 23 new COVID-19 cases over Thanksgiving long weekend

Thirty cases remain active; one person is in the hospital

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Apex Mountain Resort’s live webcam shows the mountain has received its first snow of the 2020-21 ski season. (Apex Mountain Resort)
Apex Mountain Resort receives first snowfall of season

Dust off your skis or board!

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

School officials say an incident where the parent of a PSS student drove into a crowd of students is still under investigation. (File photo)
Parent faces charges after allegedly driving vehicle into crowd of students

An internal school memo states many students received counselling

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James presents her last budget in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 18, 2020. Its modest surplus forecast was quickly erased by COVID-19 and a deficit nearing $13 billion. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. parties battle over tax promises to recover from COVID-19

Sales tax cut or another round of borrowed relief payments

Most Read