Prolific Okanagan offender receives suspended sentence for stealing Harley

Jake Soros will spend two years on probation after stealing a motorcycle

A Keremeos man will not spend any days in jail for stealing a woman’s motorcycle in 2021.

Jake Knute Soros, 34, was sentenced in Penticton Court during a joint submission between Crown and defence.

He remains in custody while awaiting trial for charges related to an incident in Salmon Arm.

A guilty plea was entered for the charge of motor vehicle theft, and the charges of uttering threats, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm were stayed.

Soros admitted to having stolen a Harley Davidson motorcycle from a Keremeos woman who knew him, after taking it from a shed on her property. The motorcycle was loaded up onto a trailer with assistance from another individual and then hauled to what is believed to have been a chopshop.

The victim never recovered her motorcycle.

Crown counsel noted that the joint submission took into account issues witnesses and two weeks of discussion with defence.

Soros’ previous convictions were discussed, including recent incidents from 2021 in Salmon Arm and Cawston, and previously in 2010 for his involvement in the theft of a semi-truck and trailer with over $1 million worth of goods in Hope.

A diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder was given three years ago and was attributed to his time spent incarcerated.

Since he was taken into custody, he has undergone several rehabilitative programs, including efforts to stay clean.

“I don’t want to live this life, I want to go back to work,” said Soros. “I’m truly sick of it.”

Soros received a two-year suspended sentence, as well as protective orders for both the victim and the man who assisted in loading the motorcycle.

