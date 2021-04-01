Prominent Penticton lumber mill shutters

Employees last day at Greenwood Forest Products is April 2

Part of the Greenwood Forest Products exhaust system has been labelled an “obstacle” by Transport Canada resulting in a shortening of the Penticton Regional Airport runway. (Western News file photo)

A prominent lumber mill in Penticton is closing down.

On April 1, Greenwood Forest Products announced it is permanently shut down its production facilities at 143 Green Mountain Road. The majority of the employees final work day will be April 2. Around 30 to 35 people have lost their jobs.

The company will be keeping some senior employees to help wind up the business and prepare for an auction, said Wade Walker, CEO and owner of Greenwood Forest Products.

Greenwood Forest Products has been struggling with continued rising costs of lumber and general lack of lumber availability over the past five years, said Walker in a news release.

This recent period has proven to be too hard on the value added wood sector in B.C.

Greenwood Forest Products wants to thank all its ‘dedicated employees’ over the years and also like to thank the Beulah and Dobi families for their support over the years.

Greenwood has been operating in Penticton since 1983.

READ MORE: Shortened Penticton airport runway blamed on mill’s exhaust pipe

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.