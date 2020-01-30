Spelliscy will be presenting at the Kelowna Downtown Library on Feb. 13

Prominent psychologist to talk about mental health at Kelowna Downtown Library in February

Irene Spelliscy presentation will cover how to handle and deal with stress

If you want to learn how to de-stress and relax more at work, then a presentation at the Kelowna Downtown Library on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. is for you.

Prominent psychologist Irene Spelliscy is set to hold a presentation then to share her 20 years of experience and knowledge on mental health issues.

READ MORE: On Bell Let’s Talk Day, psychologist says let’s also listen

“This event is understanding not just the emotional impacts, but physical impacts of stress,” said Spelliscy.

“We will let people know how they can set their priorities straight and find real ways to manage stress.”

When it comes to mental health, Spelliscy said there’s one simple thing you can ask yourself to feel better in the long term.

“You have to take minute during the day and ask yourself, what do you value? Do you value exercise and eating well,?” said Spelliscy.

“After, you can then introduce these healthy behaviours into your daily routine.”

The event takes place during Psychology Month, which is a national campaign held every February to raise awareness of the role psychology plays in everyday lives.

Spelliscy’s event is free and all are welcome to attend.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Indigenous land defenders arrested during sit-in at Ministry office file police complaint
Next story
Shuswap carport collapse from snow prompts question of landlord/tenant responsibility

Just Posted

Prominent psychologist to talk about mental health at Kelowna Downtown Library in February

Irene Spelliscy presentation will cover how to handle and deal with stress

RCMP respond to robbery in downtown Kelowna

This is a fluid situation and will be updated as more information becomes available

Westbank Museum to operate for at least another five years

City councillors approved lease agreement for museum on Tuesday night

City of West Kelowna outlines strategic priorities over next three years

Highlights include work on new water treatment plant, firehall and public works yard

Cyclist struck by vehicle at Highway 33 and Gerstmar in Kelowna

The cyclist has been taken to the Kelowna General Hospital

VIDEO: Chinese Canadians warn against a repeat of the racism they faced during SARS

The new form of coronavirus has sickened nearly 6,000 people and killed 132 in China

Commuting via Vernon: Planned blackouts and snow removal hinder traffic

City of Vernon alerts motorists of planned power outages and work crews

Kimberly Conservation Officers free deer tangled in festive lights

Conservation Officers found the mule deer buck entangled in Christmas lights

Hughes, Virtanen lead streaking Canucks to 5-2 win over Sharks

Vancouver has won 13 of last 16 games

Police question strange colourful packages littering Osoyoos

Osoyoos RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for discarding packages

Man pleads guilty to fishing illegally for salmon in Shuswap

Fines handed out for offences which took place in August of 2019

Canada captain Christine Sinclair breaks world scoring record with goal No. 185

The 36-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., was playing in her 290th career game for Canada

Sex assault sentencing delayed for Vernon physiotherapist

Stephen Witvoet, who pled guilty to nine counts of sex assault, will be sentenced on March 30

Feds preparing plane to fly Canadians out of Wuhan, once China gives OK

160 Canadians have asked for help to leave province at centre of coronavirus outbreak

Most Read