Properties in Grand Forks issued evacuation alerts

Rising river water may cause road access to be cut off, RDKB says

Seven properties along Manly Meadows Road in rural Grand Forks were issued evacuation alerts mid-day May 18 by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) emergency operations centre.

“Due to the potential for loss of road access from rising Kettle River water levels,” an RDKB release reads, “[residents north of the rail grade] are requested to be prepared to leave the area with very short notice.”

The RDKB said the alert impacts approximately 18 people.

Evacuation alerts to 7 properties in Manley Meadows – Area D/Rural Grand Forks: https://t.co/vqTvOseyJj . #RDKB issued alerts due to potential for loss of road access from rising Kettle River. More rain expected. #Freshet2020 @EmergencyInfoBC @1grandforksbc pic.twitter.com/uWf16xKtfP — RDKB Emergency Info (@RDKB_Emergency) May 18, 2020

Rainfall on May 17 and more rain forecast for the week of May 18 could cause flooding of low-lying areas and some properties could lose road access, the RDKB said, noting that water levels are not expected to exceed those experienced in 2017.

